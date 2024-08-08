Jokowi to inaugurate Indonesian Independence Day Paskibraka ceremony at IKN





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will inaugurate the members of the Heritage Flag Raising Troop (Paskibraka) who will be in charge of the Indonesian Independence Day independence ceremony will be inaugurated in the archipelago's capital (IKN) on Tuesday (13/8/2024) next week. “The inauguration of Paskibraka will take place at Nusantara Palace on August 13 at 3:00 p.m.,” said the Protocol, Press and Media MP. Presidential Secretariat Yusuf Permana at the presidential palace complex, central Jakarta, Thursday (8/8/2024). Yusuf delivered, on the same day, Jokowi He will also hold meetings with governors, regents and mayors from across Indonesia. The day before, on 12 August 2024, the President was due to hold his first full Cabinet meeting with ministers and departmental officials. Also read: Former President Invited to IKN Ceremony, Former Vice President and Ambassador to Jakarta Yusuf said that the Garuda Palace, which will be the venue for the meeting, is currently being completed. “We are currently preparing the room. God willing, everything will be completed so that it can be used immediately,” he said. Yusuf said that after the cabinet plenary session, President Jokowi was expected to attend a number of groundbreaking events (revolutionary) 7th level in IKN. After attending IKN, on Friday (16/8/2024), Jokowi will deliver a state speech at the DPR/MPR Building, Jakarta. Also read: 76 Paskibraka will be used in the August 17 ceremony at the IKN He then returned to IKN to participate in a ceremony of honour and sacred reflection at Taman Kusuma Bangsa on Friday evening. “Meanwhile, in Kalibata, there will also be a similar activity led by the Vice President (Ma'ruf Amin),” Yusuf said. Previously, the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) revealed that 76 Paskibraka members would be on duty at the commemorative ceremony of the seconds of the Proclamation at the IKN on August 17, 2024. A total of 76 Paskibraka were students from 38 provinces across Indonesia. Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



