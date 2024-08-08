Trump-Musk alliance could threaten Harris in 2024 election





Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, February 3, 2017.

Evan Vucci | AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated speech at the largest Bitcoin rally of the year started more than an hour late.

As the crowd of investors, enthusiasts, and the crypto-curious grew increasingly nervous at the Nashville Bitcoin conference, Elon Musk's private jet landed 200 miles away in Memphis, Tennessee.

It was July 27, just two weeks after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Hours later, he was publicly endorsed for a second term by Tesla's CEO.

At Nashville's Music City Center, rumors swirled all week that Musk would make a surprise appearance at the conference, and perhaps even moderate a fireside chat with Trump.

Elon Musk wasn't there, but he was there.

“I love Elon. He’s great,” Trump told the crowd. “He’s supported me and supported me in a great way, but not everybody has to have an electric car.”

Trump's comments in Nashville, however, were noticeably toned down from what he said about Musk a week earlier at a rally in Michigan.

“I love Elon Musk… we have to make life better for us smart people. And he’s as smart as they come,” Trump said at the time. “He gives me $45 million a month! Come on. Not $45 million. He gives me $45 million a month.”

He continued, “I mean, other guys, they give you $2 and you have to take them out to lunch, you have to wine and dine them.”

So what happened between July 20 in Michigan and July 27 in Nashville to silence Trump's praise? The answer seems simple: on July 22, Elon Musk denied the extent of this commitment.

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” Musk told podcaster Jordan Peterson. “I’m not giving $45 million a month to Trump.” In a July 25 post on X, the social media company he owns, Musk said he was donating to a political action committee supporting Trump “but at a much lower level.”

The relationship between Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is as volatile as the characters themselves. Over the years, they’ve mocked each other, talked down to each other, and taken opposing positions on key issues. But lately, they’ve become parallel heroes to the far right, a group that includes a healthy dose of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and are united by a single quest: defeating the Democrats in 2024.

How far Elon Musk is willing to go to financially support Trump in his campaign, now against Vice President Kamala Harris, is another question. Musk created a super PAC called America PAC days after endorsing Trump, but it’s unclear how much money he contributed, and the North Carolina attorney general’s office said Monday it was eyeing the group after a complaint that it was collecting personal data while failing to deliver on its promise to help users register to vote.

The Federal Election Commission’s website reports limited financial contributions from America PAC. Federal filings show total disbursements of $7.78 million from April 1 to June 30, primarily for two transactions: $3.87 million to “support” Trump and the same amount to “oppose” President Joe Biden.

Based on Trump's comments on social media, it's possible that more will be known about their relationship soon. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that the two men would speak publicly together next week.

“MONDAY NIGHT I WILL BE GIVING A BIG INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK. Details to follow!” Trump wrote.

Elon Musk did not respond to a request for comment for this article. Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump's presidential campaign, said in an email: “Stay tuned! Very exciting stuff!”

“I don't hate this man”

As late as 2022, Musk and Trump were engaged in an open feud, publicly insulting each other on social media, at political rallies and elsewhere.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset,” Musk wrote in a 2022 social media post.

The same year, Trump called Musk a “bull-artist,” saying the tech executive had privately told him he had voted for him.

What had become clear was that Elon Musk was not going to support Biden's re-election.

Elon Musk said he voted for Biden in 2020, but the following year the president excluded him from a White House electric vehicle summit, where he met with top executives from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Musk wrote in a tweet: “Yes, it seems odd that Tesla was not invited.”

Biden is a pro-union president, while Tesla is non-union and has violated federal labor laws.

In 2022, Musk indicated that he was leaning toward Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, amid speculation about a 2024 election. DeSantis eventually launched his presidential campaign in a May 2023 livestream on X, which Musk owns. The stream with Musk and his longtime friend David Sacks was a technical disaster, plagued by technical issues. DeSantis’ campaign fizzled and officially ended in January.

Two months later, Musk reportedly visited the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where Trump was trying to drum up donors. In an interview on CNBC's “Squawk Box” on March 11, Trump spoke positively about Musk, saying he had been “friends with him over the years,” that he had “helped him out” when he was president, and that he “liked him.”

“We obviously have opposing views on a minor issue called electric cars,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen. “I’m all for electric cars, but you have to have all the alternatives,” he said, adding that electric vehicles “are too expensive and they’re all going to be made in China.”

Whatever their differences on electric vehicles, they are increasingly close politically. Both have described Harris as a communist and tend to attack diversity, equity and inclusion. They are outspoken opponents of transgender rights. Both have spread false information about noncitizens voting in U.S. elections.

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields said it's not just about politics for Elon Musk. Between his various companies Tesla, SpaceX, the defense and aerospace company, X, the social media company, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI, Musk has many projects that could use the White House's help.

“Ultimately, a positive relationship with the president has a lot of benefits, not only potentially for Tesla, for things like autonomy, artificial intelligence or robotics, but also for his other companies like SpaceX,” Fields said in a July interview with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan. “You can say to the president, ‘Hey, you know Boeing is a company of convicted felons, so give me a majority of your company.’”

Trump also said he would impose steep tariffs on goods from China, a market where Tesla faces increasing competition.

Musk “knows he could take a tougher stance on China, and that could help them in the United States because it's one of their biggest and most profitable markets,” Fields said.

'I do not have a choice'

Since getting Elon Musk's support, Trump has returned the favor.

“I think what he’s done is great,” Trump said at the Bitcoin conference.

On Saturday in Atlanta, Trump continued that theme, telling the audience that he was “for electric cars.” He added: “I have to be, you know, because Elon has been very supportive of me. So I have no choice.”

Elon Musk, meanwhile, has been moving politically to the right for years, and not just in the United States. He has developed relationships with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Javier Milei, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in July he visited Capitol Hill as a guest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who delivered a speech to Congress on the Gaza war.

Despite his vocal support for Trump, Musk appears to have stuck to his promise not to donate directly to candidates this election cycle, opting instead to go the PAC route.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks from Air Force Two after a campaign trip to Wisconsin, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024.

Kevin Mohatt | Reuters

Instead, Musk is using X to promote his preferred candidate to his 193 million followers.

On the day of Trump's Nashville speech, Elon Musk wrote “Save our children!” alongside a video of Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he said he would sign an executive order to cut federal funding to schools “promoting critical race theory” and “transgender insanity.”

And then there was Elon Musk’s parody retweet of a Kamala Harris campaign ad. The video features a voice that sounds like Harris saying she was chosen because she is “the ultimate diversity hire.” The video has not been labeled as misleading, which appears to be a violation of the platform’s rules.

While Trump has some support in the tech sector, well beyond Musk, many in the industry are quickly rallying behind Harris. This week, more than 750 people in the venture capital industry signed the “VCs for Kamala” pledge, first announced on July 31.

In an op-ed published in the Financial Times on Monday, legendary venture capitalist Mike Moritz lashed out at Trump supporters in Silicon Valley and said they were “making a big mistake.”

“I think they are seduced by the idea that they can control Trump with their own means,” Moritz wrote. “And I suspect they are also making another fundamental mistake: deluding themselves that he will not do what he says or promises.”

CNBC's Brian Schwartz and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.

