Politics
What's black and white and all plush? These are two giant pandas making their debut at the San Diego Zoo
SAN DIEGO — The governor of California flew in to attend the cubs' premiere. A crowd of media gathered inside the zoo, while the city of San Diego warned of traffic jams ahead of the highly anticipated event Thursday.
The San Diego Zoo rolled out the red carpet for the first public introduction of its new residents, already dressed in black and white. The two giant pandas were seen sunbathing and eating bamboo in their new home while the first pandas to enter the United States in two decades.
For years, the Chinese government has loaned pandas to zoos around the world in a practice called “panda diplomacy.” The furry ambassadors have long been a symbol of Sino-American friendship, ever since Beijing gave a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1972.
As relations between the two countries deteriorated, China stopped renewing loans of pandas to American zoos, making the arrival of San Diego Zoo's Newest Residents a big relief for many. The city's previous pandas left in 2018 and 2019.
During his meeting with President Joe Biden In San Francisco last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was ready to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation and pledged to reduce tensions between the two countries.
Only four other giant pandas currently live in the United States, all at Zoo Atlanta. Smithsonian's National Zoo to Welcome New Panda Pair The last cubs born in the United States will return to China by the end of the year, in November. Under the loan agreement, U.S. zoos typically contribute $1 million a year to China's conservation efforts against wildfires, and all cubs born in the United States must return to China before they are 4 years old.
The opening ceremony included dancing, music and remarks from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng and other local officials.
“This is about something much deeper, much richer, than the two beautiful pandas that we’re celebrating,” Newsom said. “This is about celebrating our shared humanity.”
On the occasion, Newsom proclaimed August 8 “California Panda Day” and recognized the San Diego Zoo as the first organization in the United States to establish a panda conservation program in cooperation with China.
Ambassador Xie said he met someone on his flight who had traveled from Washington, D.C., to see the pandas.
“Two little panda fans from California have written me several letters offering to give grizzly bears to China to get pandas,” Xie said, drawing laughter.
The two pandas were born at the Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base in China's Sichuan province.
Yun Chuan is a nearly five-year-old male panda described by the zoo as gentle, kind and adorable. He is the grandson of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, who both lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than a decade. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was the fourth cub born at the zoo.
Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female panda described by the zoo as a sweet and spirited introvert with a cute round face and big ears.
“Its name means ‘treasure of prosperity and abundance,’” Ambassador Xie said. “We hope it brings you good luck,” he added. He also mentioned China, California’s largest trading partner, as well as the state’s large Chinese community and abundance of Chinese tourists.
Among the biggest panda fans were two children who proudly wore Panda Ridge T-shirts and carried stuffed animals around the zoo Thursday morning.
Pandas are their favorite animals, if only you could see what our house looks like in terms of stuffed animals, said their father James Metz.
It was also her seven-year-old daughter's birthday, making it a particularly special occasion. The family has been eagerly watching live broadcasts of the pandas from China for weeks, in anticipation of the bears' arrival.
Yun Chuan and Xin Bao were hanging out and relaxing after eating, Metz said.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/black-white-fuzzy-2-giant-pandas-debuting-san-112690023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan reveals he took steroids to look more masculine like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: 'Hrithik was the proponent of this' |
- What's black and white and all plush? These are two giant pandas making their debut at the San Diego Zoo
- Trump-Musk alliance could threaten Harris in 2024 election
- Jokowi to inaugurate Indonesian Independence Day Paskibraka ceremony at IKN
- Taylor Swift's alleged terror plot highlights the trend of ISIS targeting teenagers online
- Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall in the United States, in South Carolina
- 2 teens arrested for truck theft, damaging soccer field in Gwinnett County
- Gujarat viral encephalitis death toll rises to 73
- 'You have made India proud,' PM Narendra Modi tells Indian hockey team after bronze medal
- Erdogan reiterates call on international community to stop growing Israeli aggression
- Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected in some parts of the UK.
- Imran Khan admits taking steroids to look like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: Hrithik Roshan was the proponent of the idea | Bollywood News