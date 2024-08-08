Republicans think they could win if Donald Trump just focused on the issues





Donald Trump has had a rough time of it lately. The Democrat he was beating in the polls has dropped out. The man who replaced him on the ticket has reinvigorated the party, amassed a huge war chest and gained a lead in some recent polls. Meanwhile, his campaign has struggled because of a sloppy presentation by his running mate, J.D. Vance, and a number of unforced errors on his part. If the election were held today, I really think Kamala Harris would beat Donald Trump, veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Wednesday. That’s how much has changed in the last two weeks.

For the former president’s allies, it’s a sign that their candidate needs to stick to food prices, as former Republican Rep. Jack Kingston told the New York Times — that is, focus on issues that matter to voters. It’s a target-rich environment, right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro added to the Times, referring to Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. [Trump] All that remains is to focus the attack. But neither focus nor stakes are Trump’s strong points, who instead seems frustrated by his campaign, by the crowds Harris is drawing, by the new reality of a close race he thought he would win just a few weeks ago. It’s unfair that I’m getting beaten [Joe Biden]Trump told an ally in a phone call last weekend, according to the Washington Post, and now I have to beat her, too.

Trump’s campaign has denied any internal unrest, with spokesman Stephen Cheung telling the Post that it has never taken anything for granted and will rein in the dangerous Kamala-Walz liberal ticket. But Trump’s efforts to do so have so far largely consisted of mocking her name, questioning her racial identity and dreaming of a Biden comeback. Trump wrote on Truth Social this week: “He believes he made a historically tragic mistake in handing over the presidency of the United States, a COUP D’ETAT, to the people in the world he hates the most, and he wants it back, NOW!!!”

Will her campaign stabilize? Maybe. Trump could find his luck again as quickly as it left him. After all, the country is still polarized, with an electoral system that favors Republicans, and Harris will face her own obstacles. In the past day, Trump allies have begun attacking the vice president’s campaign as overly choreographed and raising questions about Walz’s portrayal of his military service, while Democratic divisions over the Gaza war resurfaced at a Harris campaign rally in Detroit.

But Republicans hoping the former president will focus on these issues, nearly a decade into their relationship with Trump, are doing so in vain. Trump has never been more concerned with policy than he is with mood. And with three months to go until Election Day, that mood has changed.

