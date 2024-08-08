Jokowi Invites Public Figures, IKN Workers to Attend Commemoration of 79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has prioritized inviting residents of the Indonesian capital (IKN), East Kalimantan, to attend the 79th RI anniversary ceremony which will be held for the first time at the IKN State Palace. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat, M Yusuf Permana, explained that Jokowi had invited all the personalities living around IKN, from religious leaders, traditional leaders to workers who participated in the construction of IKN. “So, the President's message is very clear for us to invite people around IKN, including religious leaders, traditional leaders, cultural figures, chancellors as well as IKN workers, to be able to participate in the commemoration of the anniversary of the proclamation of Indonesian independence,” he said when met at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (8/8/2024). Yusuf revealed that the palace is offering 1,400 seats for guests at the IKN. His party is also anticipating by preparing additional chairs for community guests and IKN workers. “Inside the IKN, we have prepared about 1,400 seats. However, in the future, we of course plan to prepare the community and the workers who worked on the construction of this IKN will also be present,” he said. As is known, the commemoration ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia will be held hybrid at two venues, namely at IKN and Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The ceremony at IKN will be led and attended by President Jokowi and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, the ceremony at Merdeka Palace will be led by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

