According to ABC, Trump and Harris have agreed to debate on September 10





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10, setting up a showdown between the Republican and Democratic candidates, according to ABC.

Thursday's announcement came shortly after Trump said at a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks, saying he had agreed on dates in September.

Trump decided to join the ABC debate days after announcing on his social media account that he would not participate in the network, citing a lawsuit he had filed. His decision sets the stage for a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a sea change in the race, with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

“I think it's very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to those debates because I think we need to get the facts straight.”

VIDEO: Donald Trump talks about the presidential debate

Trump proposes three presidential debates in September, but Harris campaign has yet to confirm deal

Harris' campaign had no immediate comment.

Trump had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of the ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. Trump had said he would prefer Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday he signaled a willingness to reconsider ABC's decision.

Trump also echoed criticism from his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, that Harris has not held a news conference or given an interview since Biden withdrew last month and entered the race.

Harris has a roving group of reporters who accompany her on Air Force Two for all her travels. Trump does not have a roving group of reporters who regularly accompany him on his plane when he goes on the campaign trail.

Vance has reporters accompanying him, and he has campaigned this week in states where Harris and Walz have their own events scheduled. This was most notably the case Wednesday, when Vance’s plane and Air Force Two ended up on the same tarmac in Wisconsin. Vance started walking toward the Democrats’ plane but didn’t reach it before a motorcade carrying Harris, Walz and the traveling press corps pulled away.

