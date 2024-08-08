Imran Khan reveals reasons why he filed for divorce from Avantika Malik, says 'it was heartbreaking'





Imran Khan is known for his charm and acting prowess. He is the nephew of Aamir Khan and made his debut as a protagonist with the film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. The film was a hit and launched his career in the industry. Imran later married Avantika Malik in 2011 but the couple got divorced in 2019. Today, Imran shared his views on divorce and his thought process behind the decision.

Imran Khan reveals going through divorce was not easy for him

Recently, Imran Khan appeared on We Are Yuvaa's YouTube channel and opened up about his divorce. Imran Khan started dating Avantika Malik when he was 19 and the couple got married in 2011. However, they separated and got divorced in 2019, just eight years after their marriage. They share joint custody of their daughter, Imara. Imran Khan shared that the decision to divorce was not easy for him and it was a heartbreaking process.

Asked how he dealt with the stigma and shame associated with divorce, Imran said that divorce was a choice he and Avantika made because they were not happy and fulfilled by each other. Despite the challenges, it made him strong and healthy. He said:

“It was ultimately a choice I made because I understood that we were in a situation where we weren’t allowing each other to be the best versions of ourselves. We were starting to fall into patterns that maybe weren’t the healthiest. And in this case, in order for both of us to thrive, we had to make a difficult decision. It’s not easy, it’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking. But ultimately, it’s contributed to me becoming healthier and stronger.”

Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Lekha Washington

After a few years of divorce, Imran started dating actress Lekha Washington. He praised her in the same conversation and revealed that they both entered into the relationship consciously when they were sure about it. Moreover, they intend to “evolve, grow and heal” for a productive relationship. After dating for a few years, they decided to move into a new apartment together.

Imran Khan's Professional Life So Far

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artist in his uncle Aamir Khan's directorial debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He made his debut as a lead with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and Aamir Khan produced it. Imran has starred in hit films like I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and many more. However, after a few box office failures, the actor took a break from showbiz.

What do you think about Imran's revelations?

