Politics
'Excellence personified': PM Narendra Modi praises Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024
Neeraj Chopra, Narendra Modi.
Chopra clinched the second place with his best throw of 89.45m at the Stade de France. The Hon'ble Prime Minister of the nation Shri Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the javelin thrower.
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, clinching the country's fifth medal at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games in France.
Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has proven his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to follow their dreams and make our nation proud, Modi's message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, read.
Neeraj Chopra is the epitome of excellence! He has proven his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to follow their dreams. pic.twitter.com/XIjfeDDSeb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024
Pakistani thrower Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal with a mammoth throw of 92.97m, while Grenada's Anderson Peters completed the podium with 88.54m.
Nadeem fouled on his first throw, but came back with an Olympic record throw on his second attempt to take the lead, and was never replaced from the top spot.
Chopra started the final with a red-flagged throw, before bouncing back with his best attempt of the night on his second try, just like Nadeem. However, Chopra failed to register another legal attempt as he recorded four more fouls on his last four attempts.
Chopra also joined an elite list of names who have won multiple Olympic medals thanks to his valiant efforts in the French capital.
