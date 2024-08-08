Foreign Minister Retno: Indonesia builds good relations with friendly countries





President Joko Widodo received the credentials of 10 Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) from friendly countries at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia has good relations with the ten countries. “Several of them are Indonesia's major trading partners or economic cooperation partners,” Foreign Minister Retno said in her statement to the press team at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta. One of them is the United States, which is a major trading partner with a trade value of over $34.5 billion last year. Apart from that, the trade value between Indonesia and Russia is also over $3.3 billion. “And if we look at the 10 countries, 7 of them have a total bilateral trade exceeding $100 million, with the exception of Cuba, Lithuania and North Macedonia,” Retno said. Retno also revealed several important agendas, such as negotiations with the United States regarding Agreement on critical minerals and extension Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). Meanwhile, with Tunisia, Indonesia is completing negotiations on the Indonesia-Tunisia Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which is expected to increase Indonesian exports by up to 32.82 percent. “Together with Russia, we are pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (I-EAEU FTE), which of course will also be able to encourage the increase of trade between Indonesia and Russia and the EAEU FTE member countries,” Retno said. “Together with EU member states including Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovenia, we are pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or what is often referred to as CEPA,” he added. The Foreign Minister also added that Indonesia would hold several business forums and trade exhibitions to strengthen economic relations with these countries, including the Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum in Peru and the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum in Jakarta. In addition, bilateral relations with PNG, as a Pacific neighbor, will also be strengthened. Indonesia considers PNG to play quite an important role in the Pacific. “This year is also a special year for Indonesia-Brunei, 40 years of diplomatic relations, 75 years with the United States and 75 years with Russia,” Retno said. After presenting the credentials, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will hold further meetings with each ambassador to explore future cooperation priorities. (BPMI Setpres)

