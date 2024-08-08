IDF Bases Powered by Turkish Plant Despite Boycott





Amid a boycott of Israeli products and threats of invasion by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Israeli Defense Ministry has extended a contract with Dorad Energy, a power plant supplying electricity to IDF bases, despite a 25% stake held by a Turkish businessman close to Erdogan. In late April, Erdogan imposed a boycott on Israeli exports and imports following the Gaza conflict. In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Erdogan, saying: “We will not capitulate to Erdogan's threats and blackmail. The Israeli economy is stronger than a dictator like Erdogan, who violates agreements and acts in the service of Hamas.” Despite these strong statements, the Israeli government has continued to allow substantial funds to flow from the Defense Ministry to Zorlu Holding, the Turkish conglomerate chaired by Ahmet Nazif Zorlu. The Istanbul-based conglomerate is a partner of Dorad Energy, which has supplied electricity to the IDF and the Defense Ministry since 2004. Israelis stand on the beach in front of a coal-fired power plant in Ashkelon (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) One of the largest power plants in Israel Dorad, one of Israel’s largest power plants, located south of Ashkelon, runs on natural gas and diesel. The state holds a 37.5% stake in the plant via Kinet, now known as Staa. While Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has advocated for a 100% tax on Turkish imports, Zorlu Holding continues to profit from its involvement in Israeli energy infrastructure. In July, just two and a half months after Erdogan’s boycott began, Dorad’s board of directors, including Zorlu’s representatives, unanimously approved the renewal of the agreement to supply electricity to IDF bases. At the same time, questions were raised about the appropriateness of allowing a Turkish company to retain a stake in critical Israeli infrastructure, especially one that directly supports the IDF. The Defense Ministry clarified that the agreement with Dorad was not renewed but simply adjusted to take into account a discount rate, aimed at reducing the Defense Ministry's electricity costs. “Dorad is an Israeli company, whose main shareholder is the State of Israel. Its activities are carried out in accordance with Israeli law and regulations,” the ministry said. In Turkey, Zorlu Holding’s ties to Israel have not gone unnoticed. The conglomerate came under pressure from the BDS movement when Irish band Fontaines DC were scheduled to perform at Istanbul’s Zorlu Center. The band eventually canceled the concert after learning that the venue was associated with a company that “cooperates with the Zionist enemy.” In May, Zorlu Enerji, a subsidiary of Zorlu Holding, sold its stakes in the Ramat Negev Energy and Ashdod Energy power plants to Adeltec Group for NIS 127 million. The official reason given was a refocus on renewable energy sources, although Zorlu chose to retain its stake in Dorad, which continues to supply electricity to the Israeli security forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-813999 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos