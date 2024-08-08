How Kamala Harris Became Bigger Than Donald Trump





Since Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic leader, she has pulled ahead of Donald Trump both nationally and in battleground states, raising more than $300 million in the past month. Hours before a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, where Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, the line to get in stretched for blocks. A German television reporter preparing for a live shot outside kept saying that the crowd reminded him of Trump rallies. Trump is not appearing in any battleground states this week; instead, he met a video game streamer, looking slightly impatient as he was offered a Tesla Cybertruck. Harris strode down a runway to a cheering crowd of ten thousand, drumming to Beyoncé. It’s been a decade since a Democrat has matched Trump’s magnitude of presence. Is Harris suddenly, at least for a moment, truly bigger than him?

That seemed to be the case in Philadelphia. The generic Democratic soundtrack was updated; between political speeches, a DJ spun R&B and hip-hop from the ’90s and ’00s and exhorted the crowd. Attendees were given light-up bracelets that flashed red, white, and blue, so that every time they clapped, a patriotic glow swept over the crowd. In the stands behind Harris, a huge sign read: MADAM VICE PRESIDENT, with the vice crossed out. The other politicians speaking kept being surprised by the audience shouting one of Harris’s cheering phrases: We’re not going back.

Since Obama, it has been said over and over again. On the surface, it was true. There has been no Democratic unity like this since Barack Obama was president. But on every other level, the picture is different. In 2008, what was most visible in the crowd was its youth; this time, it is the overwhelming presence of middle-aged women. And where Obama presented himself as a figure of national unity, his rallies are a place where a changing country might discover itself. Harris’s events are for Democrats; the energy is not hope but a certain partisan steadfastness. (We will not turn back.) By the time Harris made her way onto the trail, she had to practically push back against expectations. “We are the underdogs in this race,” she said, leaning toward the microphone. Watching from the podium, I was not sure she really believed it.

It should. Let’s leave aside the national polls, which suggest uneven room for maneuver. This year (as my colleague Amy Davidson Sorkin has written), more people will vote around the world than at any other time in human history. So far, two major themes have emerged: a blanket anti-president (perhaps predictable post-COVID) and a broad popular front against right-wing extremism. In the United Kingdom, where Labour was able to campaign on both themes, it managed to secure a landslide victory, even with a somewhat uninspiring front-runner. But the situation in the United States, where Democrats bear the burden of office and Republicans the challenge of their own extremism, is more like that in France, where the results were fragile and divided.

Of course, professional politicians are not interested in abstractions; in this deeply partisan political era, they watch for tiny variations in long columns of mostly static numbers. In the distant past of July, when Biden was still a candidate, you could call Republican strategists and hear notes of astonishment at the weakness of the Democratic campaigns’ arguments: All they have is abortion. Even Biden’s invectives against Trump’s threats to democracy had grown a bit stale. Voters viewed him as unfavorably as Trump, and thought he had done a worse job running the country. As one Republican pollster told me Wednesday, Trump’s candidacy was buoyed by retrospective approval of his own job as president, bolstered by a kind of nostalgia for the pre-COVID era. But voters now view Harris more favorably than Trump. It’s approval of his work versus his image, the Republican pollster told me. It’s really a kind of philosophical question: Do people want to leave the past behind and move toward the future? Or do they prefer the comforts of pre-COVID times? As we hung up, he was thinking about how to conduct the poll.

The Harris of 2020 would not have been in this situation. Her rhetoric was often vague, bombastic, slightly New Agey. She tended to launch into left-wing positions she had not yet adopted and could not adequately explain. Last week, she went on a kind of 2020-disavowal spree, with her campaign declaring that she no longer supported single-payer health care and no longer wanted to end fracking, among other issues. (Even a single sharply worded question about these reversals from Jake Tapper during a debate, a Democratic operative worried last week, might reveal her insincerity.) But Harris has made some astute moves this summer. She seemed quick to acknowledge that the nomination of J.D. Vance for vice president, combined with the Republican-backed Project 2025, has allowed Democrats to paint Trump’s party as not just undemocratic but also repressive. Harris has made freedom her campaign theme. (In speeches, she now equates the freedom of children to read the books they want and to be safe from gun violence with the freedom of women to control their own bodies, so that abortion is not just an issue but a cornerstone of a philosophy.) Would that make her a culturally-focused candidate? On Tuesday, Harris seemed to anticipate that charge, stating bluntly, “Strengthening the middle class would be my primary goal.”

Harris’s burden is on the recent past, not just her own, but the party’s. Since 2015, Democrats have had older standard-bearers (Hillary Clinton, Biden) who have often struggled to make a convincing case for the Democratic agenda, or even to make clear what the Democratic agenda was. Given the disastrous end of the Trump administration (he froze in the face of the COVID crisis, Walz said of Trump on Tuesday—a good line), liberals have tended to express shock or confusion that polls consistently show voters prefer Trump’s handling of the economy to Biden’s, even though the evidence suggests Biden has a better record. But perhaps the problem is that the onus of explaining to voters what the Democratic Party did and why it did it has ultimately fallen on Biden. It’s hard to fix a few years of presidential vagueness in a few weeks. Harris has found herself in the slightly uncomfortable position of largely fleeing an otherwise successful period of governance. Not once in recent weeks have I heard her utter the phrase “Inflation Reduction Act.”

In introducing Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, Harris drew on the Minnesota governor’s biography: his youth in a rural Nebraska farming community, his work as a teacher and football coach and faculty advisor to his high school’s gay-straight alliance, his marksmanship and his long service in the National Guard. As Jonathan Martin astutely observed Wednesday morning, Walz may not have been wearing his sergeant’s chevrons or a coach’s whistle around his neck, but his remarks made it clear that he intended to campaign on his biography and his everyday-guy style, not his progressive heritage in St. Paul. As Walz spoke in Philadelphia, Harris stood behind him, keeping a watchful eye. Only in America, Harris had said, recalling Obama with some emotion, could two middle-class children, one a girl from Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother, the other a son from the plains of Nebraska, who grew up working on a farm … make it to the White House together. It's an image campaign. The job in Philadelphia was to layer it with a bit of folklore from the heartland. Job done.

Everyone in politics knows how much time is left. Ninety-one days, Walz said in Philadelphia. We sleep when we’re dead. In this condensed campaign, Harris has only a few decisions to make; she has to get them all right. But if she can do that, she could also ride that momentum into Election Day. It’s no wonder Democrats are excited: The most exciting thing in politics is to see a candidate insist so fully on a future that she embodies. In Harris’s case, it’s also a necessity, since the future is all she has.

