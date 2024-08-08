Pakistani students issue ultimatum demanding release of former PM Imran Khan





The Pakistan Students Federation (PSF) has issued an ultimatum to the government to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan by August 30. The demand comes after a successful student protest in Bangladesh, which appears to have sparked similar sentiments among Pakistan's youth.

The PSF warned that if its demands were not met, there would be a national demonstration, intensifying the current political tensions in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to launch rally in late August

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also announced on August 6 that it would hold a massive rally in Islamabad by the end of the month to demand his release. The announcement comes after a large rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province marking the first anniversary of Khan's imprisonment.

On Monday, the PTI held a rally in Swabi district where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, party president Gohar Ali Khan and general secretary Omar Ayub addressed the gathering. Chief Minister Gandapur said the former cricketer-turned-politician, as the leader of the country's largest party, could no longer be kept in jail.

He announced plans to hold a massive rally in Islamabad's D Chowk area, saying no authority could stop it. “Khan has stood firm on what he believes in. He is taking steps to secure the future of the country and its children,” Gandapur said.

He highlighted Khan's dedication to ensuring that the nation does not submit to anyone, stressing the importance of true freedom. “If we fail to achieve this goal, history and the nation will not forgive us. We raise our voice and promise to stand with Khan till the last drop of our blood,” he added, PTI reported.

Gandapur assured his supporters that PTI would eliminate terrorism if it came to power and criticised the officials of the current government for encouraging anarchy. “We will fight till real freedom is achieved. In today's meeting, the views of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman showed that he is only thinking about his country,” he said.

Imran Khan, who was arrested on August 5, was initially held in Attock Jail before being transferred to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them.

