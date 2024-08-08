China and Russia's Natural Enemies Brought Together by US Democratic Leaders: Donald Trump





In his opening remarks and exchange with reporters that lasted more than an hour, Trump oscillated between biting criticism of his opponent and his selection of running mate baseless allegations that Biden's replacement in the race was unconstitutional and promises to undertake mass deportations of illegal immigrants. He also claimed that no one died in the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, an issue for which Trump was indicted and faces a court case that has involved the United States Supreme Court and is at the heart of Democratic election campaigns. At least seven people died in the attack, including a Trump supporter who was shot dead by a police officer. “I think I’m going to get along very well with China. Chinese President Xi and I were very good friends. We met right here,” Trump told reporters in the gilded event space of his residence, where he sat down with the Chinese leader in April 2017. We had a nice couch there, unlike what we have now. Right now, we have you. Trump and Xi had a very good relationship until the Covid crisis, and I blamed him for the crisis. It broke our relationship, but I think we're going to have a great relationship, the Republican candidate added. And I think it will be mutually beneficial, but we cannot accept it while China is taking advantage of the United States and that is what they have done. Trump then reiterated a standard campaign line, suggesting that Russia invasion of Ukraine This would never have happened if he had been president and the former American president Barack Obama and Biden pushed Beijing and Moscow together. The Democrats allowed China and Russia to do the impossible: unite. They are natural enemies. They always have been because China needs more territory and Russia has it, Trump said. And because of Obama, it all started with him, then with Biden, because he didn't know what he was doing, they have now become one force. Military cooperation between the two countries has recently made headlines and expanding economic ties have sparked a series of sanctions by the Biden administration, which alleges that the activity supported Russia's war against Ukraine, now in its third year. Last week, two Chinese military transport planes were spotted by satellite at a Russian airport around the same time that Chinese and Russian warplanes were patrolling near Alaska last month, according to a new report, the latest sign of closer military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

