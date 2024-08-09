Imran Khan recalls filming sexual violence sequence with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap; I don't think this scene was necessary





Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, known for his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, also shared the screen with Minissha Lamba in the 2008 action thriller Kidnap. The Sanjay Gadhvi film features Khan in the role of Kabir Devendra Sharma, who kidnaps Lamba.

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa on YouTube, the actor admitted that there was a scene in the film that he felt was unnecessary. When asked if there was anything in his film career that he regretted doing, Imran Khan went down memory lane and spoke about his character who was about to sexually assault Minissha Lamba's character.

Imran Khan said about this, “There is a part of Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable.” He added that the scene after the romantic song Mausam begins with his character dragging her to the den. It looks like he is about to sexually assault her because the scene begins that way. But he stops and pulls away. Talking about this particular scene in the film, Khan said, “I don't think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

After shooting the scenes in question, the Delhi Belly actor returned home that night and was very disturbed. I couldn't sleep; I threw up, because he couldn't get it out of his head. The next morning, he went to see his co-star, actress Minissha, who had dark purple bruises all over her arm because of where he had grabbed her.

Seeing them, the Luck actor was terrified and exclaimed, “Oh my God, what have I done?” Then, he sat with her and expressed his feelings after shooting the scenes. But Lamba was very relaxed about it. She even explained to him that she never felt uncomfortable. It was the nature of the scene, and they played it well, she said. Even though she reassured him, he did not feel comfortable with it.

Disclaimer: If you need help or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please contact your nearest mental health professional, NGO or talk to someone. There are several helplines available for this purpose.

