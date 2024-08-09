What has Donald Trump accomplished as president?





Donald Trump is, if nothing else, a walking mouthpiece for his own self-aggrandizing superlatives. He claims to be “more presidential than any president who has ever held the office” (he made an exception for Abraham Lincoln) and “the best president God ever created for the job.” He has repeatedly claimed to be the “best thing that ever happened to the Secret Service” and the “best builder,” who knows “more about drones than anyone else.” There is little, if anything, in which he is not some sort of self-proclaimed expert, no matter how specialized or niche the subject.

When it comes to Trump’s actual record, however, things are much less compelling. As much as Trump wanted the public to believe that his administration was the most accomplished and successful of its kind in American history, the Trump White House was notoriously plagued by dysfunction and infighting. The result was a term that resembled a political reality TV show in which “results” seemed less important than the image they projected.

That’s not to say that the Trump White House hasn’t had its share of successes—far from it. Buoyed in part by two years of a Republican majority in Congress eager to capitalize on a friendly administration, Trump’s tenure has been marked by a number of important accomplishments. It’s worth revisiting them now that he’s asking the public, once again, to elect him to a second term.

The judiciary

According to Business Insider, Trump's “most lasting impact on the country” is likely his radical overhaul of the U.S. courts. By installing more than 200 federal judges, including 54 who “reshaped the ideological makeup of the federal appeals courts” and three who sparked a “generational shift within the nation's highest court,” Trump's impact on the judiciary as a whole “will continue to shape the American legal and political landscape for decades to come,” CNN said.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Trump’s 2017 tax bill, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, was arguably his “greatest legislative achievement,” which Trump said was aimed at “boosting the economy,” Politico said. It was also the “biggest tax reform since the 1986 tax reform law,” the Brookings Institute said, but it “favored the wealthy” and “failed to deliver the economic benefits promised,” the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said. The clear conclusion: “American corporations got to keep more of their money, and the U.S. government got less of it,” Bloomberg said.

Space Force

In 2018, Donald Trump announced his support for a long-standing plan to create a sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces focused on space — the first new branch since the creation of the Air Force in the wake of World War II. But just a year after its official founding in 2019, the Space Force had “transformed from a theoretical concept to a fully operational service engaged in a broad spectrum of activities,” the Lieber Institute at West Point said. While the Space Force’s annual budget grew in its first four years, that upward trend “will stall in fiscal year 2025, when the service is requesting $29.4 billion, down $0.6 billion from last year,” Defense One said.

Criminal justice reform

While Trump’s background in criminal justice has been largely as a litigator rather than a policy expert, he nonetheless helped champion the landmark First Step Act, “the most sweeping set of changes to the federal criminal justice system since the 1990s,” NBC said. The bipartisan-backed law “allows thousands of people to obtain early release from prison and could reduce many more prison sentences in the future,” Vox said, and represents “modest steps toward changing the federal criminal justice system and easing highly punitive prison sentences at the federal level.” The law has shown “promising results so far,” with recipients reporting “significantly lower recidivism rates than those who were released from prison without the benefit of the law,” The Sentencing Project said.

ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dies

While Trump did not launch the U.S. offensive against ISIS, the militant group responsible for acts of violence and terrorism across the Middle East, he oversaw one of the country’s most significant victories in the effort: the death of founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019. Al-Baghdadi’s death was a “significant milestone in the war against the Islamic State — and, more broadly, in the fight against terrorism,” Brookings said. Trump’s “personal involvement” in the military effort was largely focused on implementing “new ‘rules of engagement’ that implied greater risks in exchange for faster and more decisive operations,” said Peter R. Neumann, a professor of security studies.

