Instagram BannedTrkiyes Latest Internet Restriction

Abdulkadir Uralolu, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, in November 2023. CHT Medya, CC BY 3.0via Wikimedia Commons.

In my late May article in Tech Policy Press analyzing a landmark freedom of expression victory in Trkiye, I noted that despite the victory, important questions remain unanswered in the Internet regulatory framework. While the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional Article 9 of the Internet Law (No. 5651) – a section that previously allowed for arbitrary blocking of access and removal of content by criminal judges to prevent human rights violations – the Court did not address the structural problems or constitutionality of Articles 8 and 8/A of the Internet Law.

Without such full judicial review, Trkiye recently saw another nationwide access blocking order issued The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) blocked Instagram on August 2, 2024, without any clear explanation from ICTA. The blockage affects 57.1 million Turkish users, the fifth largest Instagram user base in the world, and severely disrupts the operations of small businesses that rely heavily on the platform.

Later, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uralolu, said Instagram allegedly ignored “sensitivities” and violated certain “catalogue offenses” under Article 8 of the Internet Act. It did not specify, however, which offenses the platform was accused of violating. Media reports, however, that suggest that the blocking was related to Instagram's content moderation policies regarding the war between Israel and Hamas, using the catalogue crimes as a pretext. This may also be extract Excerpt from remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Communications Directorate Chief Fahrettin Altun.

Catalog of Crimes and Law Enforcement Practices

Below Article 8 Under Article 10 of the Internet Law, a decision to block access or remove content may be taken if there are sufficient grounds to suspect that the content constitutes one of the listed crimes, known as catalogue crimes, such as incitement to suicide, sexual exploitation of children, obscenity and crimes against Atatürk. The article gives enforcement powers to two authorities: the judicial authorities and the ICTA.

Judicial authorities may issue orders to remove content and/or block access as a precautionary measure during the investigation or prosecution phases if a delay poses a risk. On the other hand, ICTA may issue such orders as an administrative measure. It is important to note that in early 2024, the Constitutional Court declared ICTA’s authority to order content removal is unconstitutional because such administrative action violates the presumption of innocence in the absence of a final judicial determination of the alleged crime. Yet, ICTA retains the power to issue access blocking orders for catalog crimes. According to the EngelliWeb Project, in 2022 alone, ICTA issued most of the Article 8 access blocking decisions, involving 109,037 domain names, or 79% of the total.

Despite the limitation imposed by the Constitutional Court, ICTA's extensive authority remains largely unchanged in practice, as Article 8/A of the Internet Law still allows the entity to issue orders to remove content and block access if delay would endanger life or property, national security, public order, public health, or the prevention of crime. This article became famous when Wikipedia was blocked in Turkey for two and a half years for reasons of national security and public order. More recently, a similar action was taken against the storytelling platform Wattpad.

Information from Instagram's transparency report and case law

It is not yet clear what specific crimes Instagram is accused of violating in Turkey or whether these laws are being used to pressure the platform to align with government policies. Notably, Instagram's parent company, Meta released Instagram published its transparency report on content removal requests from January to June 2024, just two days before the decision to block access was made. The report reveals that Instagram received 1,849 removal requests from ICTA out of a total of 2,953 requests under Articles 8 and 8/A of the Internet Law. These requests targeted 2,580 pieces of content. Instagram responded by removing 504 items for policy violations and restricting 1,941 items in Trkiye based on local legislation (2,445 in total). In other words, Instagram demonstrated strong compliance with the authorities’ removal requests, addressing 94% of the content (2,445 out of 2,580) mentioned in these requests by effectively removing or restricting it.

Given this high level of compliance and the lack of clear communication from the ICTA, it is not convincing to conclude that Instagram is in breach of catalogue offences, as some authorities have suggested. Furthermore, Article 8(17) of the Internet Act specifies that blocking access to an entire website should be a last resort, to be used after attempts to block specific content have failed. This principle is also supported by several judicial decisions. For example, in the case Keskin Kalem Inc. Publishing and Trade case, the Constitutional Court underlines that blocking access to online media should be an exceptional measure, used only when less intrusive methods have proven ineffective. Similarly, in the case concerning the nationwide ban on Wikipedia, the Constitutional Court find that a complete blocking of the Wikipedia website constituted a disproportionate infringement of freedom of expression. Furthermore, Birgun Communication and Publishing Inc. case, the Court warned that access blocking measures can easily become tools of censorship and that, therefore, the government's discretion in such cases should be strictly limited.

Conclusion

The Turkish government has a history of using Legal measures have been taken to pressure social media platforms to comply with their policies and to suppress dissenting voices. This often includes imposing access restrictions under the guise of legal compliance. Given this context and the lack of clear communication from ICTA, it is understandable that some have suggested that blocking access to Instagram may not be an appropriate measure. uniquely Given the alleged violations of the catalogue legislation, this situation shows why it would be useful for services like Instagram to clarify, where possible, the underlying reasons for these decisions to block access and not refrain from using appeal mechanisms when necessary. Otherwise, without this transparency or legal challenge, there is always a risk of continued arbitrary interference in this regulatory framework.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the authors, do not reflect or express the views or opinions of his employer or its affiliates, and should not be construed as legal advice.