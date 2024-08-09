The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party: Boris Johnson, Part 4

We're picking up a selection of articles from the last ten years about Conservative prime ministers who led a relentless push to the left and ruined the party they led. This article was first published on June 14, 2021, under the title “Using weapons of mass deception: why Covid is Johnson’s Iraq”

The only stupid question is the one that isn't asked, we are told.

Like most clichés, it contains an element of truth. Who has never attended a meeting afraid to ask a question, for fear that it would betray our stupidity or lack of attention?

Often we fail to ask questions because we fear the answers. And the great scandal, the hideous moral corruption of the whole Covid-19 catastrophe, lies in this: questions that were never asked because they might yield the wrong answers.

From the outset, the government narrowed the frame of reference and the terms of debate. Aided by a pitifully complacent media, ministers exaggerated the risks of Covid and, in doing so, completely ignored the horrific side effects of the draconian responses that followed.

There has never been a serious debate about the pros and cons, the colossal collateral damage, caused by lockdowns. With our leaders locked in the lie that Covid was a new black plague, all roads led to a zero Covid strategy and the insane, but entirely predictable, postponement of Freedom Day on June 21. A theoretical postponement of four weeks, in practice probably forever.

How did we get here? Leaving aside the dark intentions of supporting characters, the narrow-minded scientism of SAGE or the cynical sensationalism of the entire mainstream media, these are ultimately political decisions. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with Johnson, Gove and Hancock.

There are three explanations, listed in descending order of moral turpitude. The first is what data scientists call feature reduction. At the beginning of the crisis, faced with a rapidly evolving situation with an enormous number of poorly understood variables, it was natural to try to reduce complexity by focusing entirely on the disease itself.

This is wrong, but understandable. If you are charitable, you can almost forgive the decision of the first lockdown on this basis.

The second is narcissism. Politicians are vain beings who yearn for a simple, binary, Manichean issue in which they can play a leading Churchillian role.

Frustrated by the daily reality of politics, they seize the opportunity to play the big man. For Anthony Eden, it was the Suez Canal invasion in 1956, which ended in debacle. For Tony Blair, it was the even greater tragedy of the Iraq war, which began in 2003. For David Cameron, it was the military intervention in Libya in 2011. For Johnson and Hancock, it is Covid.

The third reason is the most despicable of all: cowardice. The response to Covid was not driven by science, but by image.

Fearing that the images from the Lombardy hospitals would end their careers if reproduced in their own jurisdictions, with a few honourable and courageous exceptions, politicians in the UK and around the world have resorted to groupthink, to herd immunity, to save their skins.

Unfortunately, there is no prospect for the patient whose terminal cancer has not been diagnosed and who will die in two years, for the premature deaths from heart attacks or diabetes, or for the silent suicides of despair of the socially isolated, the lonely or the bankrupt business owners.

Who can doubt that the coming weeks will see more deaths of despair, as those who have desperately held on finally give up?

Our own political leaders must not be allowed to indulge in this nastiness for a moment longer. Recently, columnist James Delingpole called Boris Johnson a Fat Blair.

Whether it is Johnson’s Iraq and Covid exposed for what it is: a fantasy like Blair’s weapons of mass destruction. Whether it is the moment when history repeats itself, when a seemingly insurmountable and charismatic leader who has consistently defied political gravity suddenly crashes to earth, taking his entire rotten party with him.

For my part, I will no longer obey any restrictions after June 21.