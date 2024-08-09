Industry professionals remain optimistic about tourism in Türkiye despite inflation

Tourists queue to board a boat in Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2024. At a press conference on July 31, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the total number of arrivals to Turkey in the first six months of 2024 reached 26.1 million, an increase of 13.9 percent over the previous year. The tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue during the same period, he said. “This shows that Turkey has achieved a record income.” (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

by Burak Akinci

ANKARA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — In resort towns like Bodrum, Datca and Cesme along Turkey's Aegean coast, the once bustling and lively streets with crowded restaurants and fully booked hotels have become rather quiet this season. Some local businesses, heavily dependent on tourism, are offering discounts to attract domestic and foreign travelers.

The blow is mainly due to a persistently high inflation rate in the country, which has pushed up the operating costs of Turkish companies, such as rents, employee salaries, insurance and taxes, amid exorbitant prices.

Turkey has long been struggling with a severe cost-of-living crisis, prompting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to cut interest rates in June 2023. Since then, the central bank has aggressively raised its benchmark rate to 50% to cool the economy.

Official data released Monday showed the country's annual inflation rate fell to 61.78 percent in July, marking the second consecutive month of deceleration, but price pressures remain. Cost increases in the hotel and restaurant sector reached 76 percent, pushing up prices for local holidaymakers in particular.

“Bookings for this season are low in some places compared to last year due to the general price increase,” Hamit Kuk from the Turkish Travel Agencies Association told Xinhua.

With Greece introducing a fast-track visa system for Turkish tourists, local holidaymakers are looking to head to the neighbouring Greek islands, which offer more affordable prices.

Despite the disappointing results of the Turkish Aegean coast, which mainly attracts local tourists, the overall picture of the Turkish tourism sector remains promising, boosted by a large influx of foreign visitors, who are less sensitive to price increases.

At a press conference on July 31, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the total number of arrivals to Turkey in the first six months of 2024 reached 26.1 million, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue during the same period, he said. “This shows that Turkey has achieved a record income.”

Industry representatives are also optimistic about reaching this year's target of welcoming 60 million foreign visitors and securing $60 billion in tourism revenue, citing the government's potential progress in combating inflation and encouraging statistics from the first half of the year.

Tourism is a key source of revenue for Turkey. Last year, the country welcomed 49.2 million foreign tourists, its best year ever, with revenues of $53.4 billion.

“Official data suggests that Turkey can achieve its targets this season. Feedback from our local partners is also in line with these figures,” Murat Toktas, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, told Xinhua.

In Kuk's eyes, Turkey still offers good value for money despite high inflation, and holidays in the country remain attractive.

Local travelers and some foreign visitors are shifting their travel preferences to off-peak periods like October and November, when Turkish resorts are still sunny and things are cheaper than in peak season, Kuk said.

“Luxury resorts and destinations preferred by foreign travelers always have high occupancy rates,” Kuk noted, citing the high occupancy rate of the Turkish Riviera in southwest Turkey as an example.

