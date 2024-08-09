Politics
Industry professionals remain optimistic about tourism in Türkiye despite inflation
Tourists queue to board a boat in Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2024. At a press conference on July 31, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the total number of arrivals to Turkey in the first six months of 2024 reached 26.1 million, an increase of 13.9 percent over the previous year. The tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue during the same period, he said. “This shows that Turkey has achieved a record income.” (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
by Burak Akinci
ANKARA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — In resort towns like Bodrum, Datca and Cesme along Turkey's Aegean coast, the once bustling and lively streets with crowded restaurants and fully booked hotels have become rather quiet this season. Some local businesses, heavily dependent on tourism, are offering discounts to attract domestic and foreign travelers.
The blow is mainly due to a persistently high inflation rate in the country, which has pushed up the operating costs of Turkish companies, such as rents, employee salaries, insurance and taxes, amid exorbitant prices.
Turkey has long been struggling with a severe cost-of-living crisis, prompting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to cut interest rates in June 2023. Since then, the central bank has aggressively raised its benchmark rate to 50% to cool the economy.
Official data released Monday showed the country's annual inflation rate fell to 61.78 percent in July, marking the second consecutive month of deceleration, but price pressures remain. Cost increases in the hotel and restaurant sector reached 76 percent, pushing up prices for local holidaymakers in particular.
“Bookings for this season are low in some places compared to last year due to the general price increase,” Hamit Kuk from the Turkish Travel Agencies Association told Xinhua.
With Greece introducing a fast-track visa system for Turkish tourists, local holidaymakers are looking to head to the neighbouring Greek islands, which offer more affordable prices.
Despite the disappointing results of the Turkish Aegean coast, which mainly attracts local tourists, the overall picture of the Turkish tourism sector remains promising, boosted by a large influx of foreign visitors, who are less sensitive to price increases.
At a press conference on July 31, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the total number of arrivals to Turkey in the first six months of 2024 reached 26.1 million, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to the previous year.
The tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue during the same period, he said. “This shows that Turkey has achieved a record income.”
Industry representatives are also optimistic about reaching this year's target of welcoming 60 million foreign visitors and securing $60 billion in tourism revenue, citing the government's potential progress in combating inflation and encouraging statistics from the first half of the year.
Tourism is a key source of revenue for Turkey. Last year, the country welcomed 49.2 million foreign tourists, its best year ever, with revenues of $53.4 billion.
“Official data suggests that Turkey can achieve its targets this season. Feedback from our local partners is also in line with these figures,” Murat Toktas, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, told Xinhua.
In Kuk's eyes, Turkey still offers good value for money despite high inflation, and holidays in the country remain attractive.
Local travelers and some foreign visitors are shifting their travel preferences to off-peak periods like October and November, when Turkish resorts are still sunny and things are cheaper than in peak season, Kuk said.
“Luxury resorts and destinations preferred by foreign travelers always have high occupancy rates,” Kuk noted, citing the high occupancy rate of the Turkish Riviera in southwest Turkey as an example.
Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows tourists at Pirate Beach in Antalya, Turkey. At a press conference on July 31, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the total number of arrivals to Turkey in the first six months of 2024 reached 26.1 million, an increase of 13.9 percent over the previous year. The tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in revenue during the same period, he said. “This shows that Turkey has achieved a record income.” (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20240809/49247709c3e5409d85c05e1cc0cda3c9/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Industry professionals remain optimistic about tourism in Türkiye despite inflation
- Ambassadors from the United States and other countries will not attend Nagasaki Peace Memorial due to Israel's exclusion
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Vance said Walz “stole his courage.” The CNN anchor checks it
- Donald Trump and Kamala Harris agree to debate, ABC reports | BBC News
- Tasmanian Distillery signs for three seasons as official partner!
- The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party: Boris Johnson, Part 4
- Japan books women's table tennis team final against China
- Walz's Chinese Chops – The Wire China
- US, Australia, Canada and Philippines hold naval and air drills in disputed South China Sea
- Germany settles for silver in men's hockey DW 08/08/2024
- Are you ready to retire and invest in your health? How to choose the right training method and save money.