Trkiye: Restore access to Instagram





(London, August 9, 2024) The Turkish authorities’ arbitrary decision on August 2, 2024, to impose a blanket block on Instagram violates the rights to freedom of expression and access to information of millions of users, Human Rights Watch and the organization said in a statement. Association for Freedom of Expression (fade zgrl Dernei, FD) said today. The blockage also interferes with small business owners in Trkiye who rely on the platform for their work. The Turkish government-controlled internet regulator, the Information and Communications Technology Authority. BTK), did not publish the decision setting out the reasons for blocking access to Instagram. However, the decision comes two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's communications director accused Instagram's parent company, Metato delete messages of condolences relating to the former head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran on July 31. Blocking access to an entire social media platform is a grossly disproportionate measure that violates the right to freedom of expression and information of millions of the platform’s users in Turkey and must be reversed immediately, said Deborah Brown, deputy Technology and Rights director at Human Rights Watch. Disagreement between governments over decisions to remove or allow certain content on a platform should never be used as an excuse to block access to the platform in its entirety. Officials have given mixed messages about the ban, with some saying the decision was due to the platforms’ failure to respond to requests to remove allegedly criminal content. Without an official explanation, millions of Trkiye users are left in the dark about why the decision was made. The Turkish government should ensure that access is immediately restored, Human Rights Watch and the Association for Freedom of Expression said. Social media platforms should defend their users' freedom of expression and right to information by taking bold steps to challenge government decisions to block their platforms and by making public announcements informing the public of the steps they will take to protect their users' rights in response to arbitrary blocking decisions. Social media is one of the last spaces where citizens have access to independent information and can express themselves with relative freedom after Turkey’s widespread media crackdown in recent years. This is despite Turkey’s restrictive internet law, which gives authorities the power to arbitrarily block and remove websites and other online content. Turkish officials have already used this power to shut down entire platforms. Trkiye had previously blocked access to Twitter, YouTube, Wikipedia, Google Sites (a wiki and web page creation tool created by Google) and WordPress. In July and August, authorities also blocked access to the popular platforms Wattpad and Roblox. Turkish authorities have indefinitely blocked news platforms Deutsche Welle and Voice of America in the country since June 2022. The EngelliWeb project of freedom of expression associations announcement that by the end of March, Trkiye had blocked more than a million websites. In decisions relating to Google Sites, YouTube, TwitterAnd WikipediaThe European Court of Human Rights and the Turkish Constitutional Court itself have found violations of freedom of expression and the public's right to receive and impart information. Under international law, governments have an obligation to ensure that any Restrictions on online information are provided by lawconstitute a necessary and proportionate response to a specific threat and are in the public interest. The blocking of access to the Instagram platform is not only disproportionate but also arbitrary, as the details of the decision of the Trkiyes internet regulator have not been revealed and the blocking order was issued without a court decision, said Dr. Yaman Akdeniz, one of the co-founders of the Association for Freedom of Expression (FD). This clearly violates freedom of expression and access to information, but also violates the constitutional obligation to ensure an effective remedy before a court.

