Trump lashes out at Harris, falsely claims no one was killed on January 6 | Donald Trump





Struggling in the polls and accused of running a lackluster presidential campaign, Donald Trump faced reporters Thursday in an hour-long news conference that quickly degenerated into a familiar jumble of gratuitous invective, outlandish statements and outright lies.

No one was killed on Jan. 6, the former president and Republican presidential candidate said, the day in 2021 he incited an attack on Congress now linked to nine deaths, including law enforcement suicides and the police shooting of Ashley Babbitt, widely regarded as a martyr by Trump voters.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home, Trump reiterated his congratulations to the hundreds of convicted and jailed rioters, whom he promised to pardon. Absurdly, he also said there had been a peaceful transfer of power after his defeat to Joe Biden.

But he seemed more concerned about the size of his audience.

“I've spoken to the biggest crowds,” Trump said, in just one complaint about the media exaggerating crowd sizes for his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, at his expense.

“No one has spoken to larger crowds than I have,” Trump said. “If you look at Martin Luther King, when he gave his big speech, and if you look at ours, same space, same everything, same number of people, if not we had more.

Trump compared his speech on the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, when he asked his supporters to fight like hell in service of his lie about election fraud in his 2020 defeat, to King’s enduring speech at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963, a milestone of the civil rights era in which King laid out his dream of racial equality.

They said I had 25,000 and he had a million. And I agree with that, because I loved Dr. Martin Luther King, Trump said. It was an echo of Trump’s famous lies about the size of the crowd at his 2017 inauguration compared to the size of Barack Obama’s crowd. Analytics showed that Trump’s crowd was neither remarkable nor comparable.

Trump made headlines when he said he wanted to do three debates and had agreed or was close to agreeing to terms for those two deals with Fox, NBC and ABC. After his speech, ABC said Harris and Trump had agreed to debate on September 10.

But most of Trump's responses are on familiar ground.

He accused Harris of being reluctant to speak to the press; attacked her record as vice president on border policy and immigration; ridiculed her performance in the 2020 Democratic primaries; said Democrats were soft on crime; moderated the rollback of federal abortion rights by the Supreme Court justices he installed; repeated his highly controversial questioning of Harris’s racial identity; claimed that Harris and Biden had projected weakness in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and elsewhere, allowing Russia to invade Ukraine and Hamas to attack Israel and losing the respect of authoritarian leaders; and asserted that the U.S. economy was on the verge of a depression, not a recession after the Wall Street selloff but a day of notable recovery.

And that's not all. Trump even claimed to have been very protective of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in 2016, a campaign during which Trump supporters regularly chanted slogans encouraging Clinton to be locked up.

Clinton was pretty mean, Trump said, accusing her of various baseless misdeeds, but I thought it was a very bad thing to take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail, and then see the way they treat me. That's the way it goes. But I was very protective of her. No one would understand that, but I was. I think my people understand that.

Most Americans know that Trump is the first former president to be criminally convicted, on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and he is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on September 16.

He is charged with 54 other counts, including attempted election subversion and withholding classified information. On Thursday, he praised the brilliant Florida judge he appointed who threw out the classified information case, a decision that is now on appeal.

Trump was also ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in civil lawsuits alleging business fraud and defamation stemming from a rape claim that a judge found to be substantially true.

Trump has never been afraid to get down and dirty. On Thursday, he said Willie Brown, a former San Francisco mayor whom Harris dated, had said terrible things about him. Given his track record, including his 2016 recruitment of women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, Trump’s remarks seemed like a likely foretaste of the blows to come.

Still, he remains the Republican presidential nominee, running with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance against Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

With polls showing Harris leading nationally and winning or leading in key battleground states, doubts about Trump’s prospects have spread. Earlier Thursday, Karl Rove, a Republican operative once known as George W. Bush’s mastermind, wrote for the Wall Street Journal under the headline Trump Is Wobbling, But Will He Fall?

This race will come down to each party's success in two fundamental tasks, Rove writes. Mobilizing its electoral base and convincing independent and undecided voters. Convincing independents would be decisive.

The past six weeks have shown that the pendulum can swing quickly and uncontrollably, Rove writes. The Trump campaign is in trouble. Mr. Trump seems rattled. He is making many needless mistakes and wasting valuable and irreplaceable time on insults, side issues and trivialities.

Roves' op-ed was published before Trump's press conference. Among Republicans, Roves' message must have resonated even more strongly after Trump's departure.

All of this is damaging to their cause, Rove wrote. The Trump-Vance duo needs to be much more disciplined and quickly agree on an effective line of attack against Harris-Walz that can win over swing voters, and then stick to it.

If he fails to achieve both goals, the race that Mr. Trump was on the verge of winning three weeks ago could be lost.

