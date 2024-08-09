Politics
Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions
Boris Johnson has come under pressure from Conservative MPs to draw up plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and offer a vision for living with the virus.
Cabinet Office Minister Nadhim Zahawi has ruled out universal free lateral flow testing being scaled back for the time being, but suggested the reduction in isolation times could be used to ease staffing issues.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also among ministers interested in the economic benefits of reducing the period from seven to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Former Conservative leader Mark Harper, a leading lockdown sceptic, urged the prime minister to declare an end to coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Harper warned Mr Johnson that he could face an even bigger rebellion than he saw when he presented his Plan B if he tried to extend it later this month.
However, it seems unlikely that the Prime Minister will bring forward new plans while case rates remain so high and the NHS is under significant pressure.
With 141,472 new lab-confirmed cases announced on Sunday, the figure is down for the fifth consecutive day. However, these numbers should be viewed with caution, as reports often fall on weekends.
Mr Zahawi, the education secretary, insisted lateral flow tests will remain free for now after the Sunday Times reported their provision could be massively reduced.
But he did not say how long those restrictions would remain in place and expressed ambition that the UK would be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how to move from a pandemic to an endemic, or regularly occurring, situation.
He said the UK's Health Security Agency would investigate whether the isolation period could be reduced to five days, telling Sky's Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “It would certainly help alleviate some of the pressures on schools, on essential workers and others.
But I would absolutely rely on the advice of the experts, the scientists, as to whether we should move from seven days to five days. What we don't want to do is create the wrong outcome by increasing infection levels.
Mr Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptical Covid recovery group, warned that if the prime minister tried to extend Plan B beyond January 26, the rebellion could be even bigger than that of the 100 Conservatives who defied it when it was introduced last month.
“I think there will be even more people against it,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “I think the intellectual argument is now even weaker.”
Asked when Mr Johnson should officially declare an end to restrictions, the MP said: “If not now, when?”
Dr Clive Dix, former chair of the UK vaccines taskforce, said mass testing and vaccination should stop for all but the most vulnerable once the booster campaign is over.
“There's no point in trying to stop the infection, which is sort of the point of mass vaccination, because it doesn't do that. We're seeing a lot of infections,” he told Channel 4 News.
Dr Dix added: “I think it's a bit controversial, but looking a few months from now, we shouldn't be doing mass testing. I don't think mass testing helps anybody.”
I think we need to get to the point where if a young person gets Covid, after being vaccinated, we know they have some level of protection, but just like if they have a really bad cold or flu, they stay home and when they're better, they go back to work.
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-under-pressure-tory-000130048.html%3Fsrc%3Drss
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal at Paris Olympics: Excellence personified | Latest News India
- Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions
- Indonesian president inaugurates lithium battery node factory with Chinese investment in Central Java province-Xinhua
- Trump lashes out at Harris, falsely claims no one was killed on January 6 | Donald Trump
- U.S. Men's Basketball Team Beats Serbia, Will Play for Olympic Gold : NPR
- The next generation of tennis is now: Evan Sheffield
- Virginia high school player dies after collapse during practice
- Many men diagnosed with prostate cancer have poor mental health and need better support.
- When Trump Comes to Town, He Brings Enthusiasm, But Leaves Bills Unpaid • Daily Montanan
- Trkiye: Restore access to Instagram
- Our newsroom had expected more chaos across the UK. Instead, we got hope | Protests
- Minnesota's first indoor cricket training facility levels the playing field