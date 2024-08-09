Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions

Boris Johnson has come under pressure from Conservative MPs to draw up plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and offer a vision for living with the virus.

Cabinet Office Minister Nadhim Zahawi has ruled out universal free lateral flow testing being scaled back for the time being, but suggested the reduction in isolation times could be used to ease staffing issues.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also among ministers interested in the economic benefits of reducing the period from seven to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Former Conservative leader Mark Harper, a leading lockdown sceptic, urged the prime minister to declare an end to coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Harper warned Mr Johnson that he could face an even bigger rebellion than he saw when he presented his Plan B if he tried to extend it later this month.

However, it seems unlikely that the Prime Minister will bring forward new plans while case rates remain so high and the NHS is under significant pressure.

With 141,472 new lab-confirmed cases announced on Sunday, the figure is down for the fifth consecutive day. However, these numbers should be viewed with caution, as reports often fall on weekends.

Mr Zahawi, the education secretary, insisted lateral flow tests will remain free for now after the Sunday Times reported their provision could be massively reduced.

But he did not say how long those restrictions would remain in place and expressed ambition that the UK would be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how to move from a pandemic to an endemic, or regularly occurring, situation.

(PA Graphics)

He said the UK's Health Security Agency would investigate whether the isolation period could be reduced to five days, telling Sky's Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “It would certainly help alleviate some of the pressures on schools, on essential workers and others.

But I would absolutely rely on the advice of the experts, the scientists, as to whether we should move from seven days to five days. What we don't want to do is create the wrong outcome by increasing infection levels.

Mr Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptical Covid recovery group, warned that if the prime minister tried to extend Plan B beyond January 26, the rebellion could be even bigger than that of the 100 Conservatives who defied it when it was introduced last month.

“I think there will be even more people against it,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “I think the intellectual argument is now even weaker.”

Asked when Mr Johnson should officially declare an end to restrictions, the MP said: “If not now, when?”

Dr Clive Dix, former chair of the UK vaccines taskforce, said mass testing and vaccination should stop for all but the most vulnerable once the booster campaign is over.

“There's no point in trying to stop the infection, which is sort of the point of mass vaccination, because it doesn't do that. We're seeing a lot of infections,” he told Channel 4 News.

Dr Dix added: “I think it's a bit controversial, but looking a few months from now, we shouldn't be doing mass testing. I don't think mass testing helps anybody.”

I think we need to get to the point where if a young person gets Covid, after being vaccinated, we know they have some level of protection, but just like if they have a really bad cold or flu, they stay home and when they're better, they go back to work.