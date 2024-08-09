PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal at Paris Olympics: Excellence personified | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian track and field athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Neeraj Chopra. (File) Neeraj Chopra, the face of Indian athletics, won a silver medal India on Thursday evening won the first silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Neeraj Chopra as excellence personified and congratulated him on winning the silver medal. Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has demonstrated his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal, Modi wrote on social media platform X. He will continue to motivate countless emerging athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud, the Prime Minister added. President Murmu of Droupadi He also congratulated the Indian javelin thrower, saying his feat would inspire generations. Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal at the Paris Olympics and for creating history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and silver medal in two consecutive Olympics. India is proud of him, the President said. His feat will inspire generations to come. India hopes that Neeraj Chopra will bring home more medals and glory in the future, she added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the phenomenal Neeraj Chopra brought glory to the nation. The phenomenal Neeraj Chopra brings glory to the nation. Well done champion. Congratulations on winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Shah wrote on X. You have enhanced the honour of Tiranga by writing a glorious episode in the history of Indian sports. The nation rejoices with your remarkable feat. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal. “Our champion @Neeraj_chopra1’s silver medal winning throw of 89.45m,” Kiren Rijiju wrote on X. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Indian javelin thrower's dedication and exceptional skills have brought glory to the nation. “Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your unwavering dedication and exceptional talent have once again brought glory to India. May your achievement inspire future generations and continue to shine on the world stage. Here’s to many more successes in the future,” Gadkari wrote on X. Neeraj Chopra's Silver Touch Neeraj Chopra failed to retain his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Despite a good performance in his second attempt, he struggled with four missed throws, which prevented him from winning the gold. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record to win his country's first individual gold medal in the showpiece event. Nadeem cleared an astonishing 92.97m on his second attempt, setting the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who cleared 89.45m in the second round to take silver.

