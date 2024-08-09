Trump, Harris to debate on September 10, as Trump proposes two additional dates





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has proposed three presidential debates on three different television networks in September, including a debate on ABC News that he previously dropped out of after President Biden withdrew from the race.

Speaking to reporters Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said his campaign had agreed to host three debates, hosted by Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. The Sept. 10 debate, hosted by ABC News, is the only one Harris' campaign has also agreed to participate in. Harris confirmed in a message on X that she would see him in September at the ABC debate.

I heard that Donald Trump has finally committed to debate me on September 10th.

I'm looking forward to it.

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2024

The vice president, who was in Detroit for a UAW event, was asked about Trump's debate proposal and indicated she was open to another debate, telling reporters: “I'm happy to have that conversation about an additional debate, or after September 10th, for sure.”

Trump said last week that the ABC News debate scheduled for September 10 was “canceled” and said he would instead debate on Fox News on September 4.

But on Thursday, Trump said the Sept. 10 ABC News debate was back on the table, and a campaign adviser confirmed the date. The Fox News date Trump mentioned was Sept. 4, though Harris has not agreed to that debate. And according to a Trump campaign adviser, the NBC News debate Trump has agreed to participate in is Sept. 25. An NBC spokesperson said the network has been in discussions with both campaigns about a range of dates, including Sept. 25.

“So we have these three dates and these networks, they’re looking forward to this date and these dates,” Trump said at Mar-a-Lago. “So we have September 4, 10 and 25. We’ve talked to the network executives and everything has been confirmed, except for a few pretty minor details.”

The Harris campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The composition and location of the audience remain to be determined, Trump said, adding that “the other side,” meaning Harris' campaign, “has to agree to terms.”

“We think we should have three debates,” Trump said.

Trump also said CBS News would host a vice presidential debate next month, noting that his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has “really stepped up to the plate, he's doing a fantastic job.” Harris' campaign has already agreed to host the vice presidential debate. CBS News has invited both Harris' and Trump's campaigns to participate in the vice presidential and presidential debates.

It was the first Trump-Biden debate in late June that triggered Mr Biden's final withdrawal from the race and his replacement by Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

More

Ed O'Keefe, Gabrielle Ake and Jacob Rosen contributed to this report.

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

