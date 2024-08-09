Roblox responds to Türkiye's platform ban





Roblox has responded to news that the Turkish government has banned access to the platform in order to “ensure the protection of our children.” News of the ban was shared yesterday by the country's Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç in a lengthy statement on social media site X. Tunç did not provide a specific reason for the ban, other than that it was “due to the content that could lead to the exploitation of children” and that the country is “obliged to take necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children.” PlayStation Live Concord service won't sell you a Battle Pass, but would it be more effective if it did?Watch on YouTube As Turkey Today The ban was reportedly primarily prompted by reports of inappropriate sexual content on Roblox and child exploitation. “We have spent nearly 20 years making Roblox one of the safest online platforms for our users, especially our youngest, and ensuring that the safety of our users is at the heart of everything we do,” a Roblox spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer. “We respect the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate and share the commitment of local lawmakers to children. We look forward to working together to ensure Roblox is back online in Turkey as soon as possible.” The ban comes five days after Instagram was banned, after an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused it of censoring posts related to the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. “We will continue to defend freedom of expression against platforms that serve global exploitation and injustice,” said Fahrettin Altun, director of the presidential communications directorate. The banning of the two platforms has fueled debates over government control of online content. As part of the investigation conducted by the Adana Chief Prosecutor's Office, the Roblox gaming platform and its links on the application markets, due to contents that may cause abuse of children, were investigated under the title “Regulation of publications made on the Internet and these publications”. – Yılmaz TUNÇ (@yilmaztunc) August 7, 2024

Manage cookie settings In 2021, a report by People Make Games accused Roblox of exploiting children as young game developers. Earlier this year, Roblox Studio Director Stefano Corazza spoke to Eurogamer about the platform and its reputation for exploiting young developers. In a follow-up statement, Roblox clarified that the company does not hire minors.

