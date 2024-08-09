Police Release Body Camera Footage Taken From Day of Trump Assassination Attempt : NPR





Law enforcement officers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 are captured on body camera carrying one of the victims injured in the attempted assassination of Trump. Butler Township Police Department .

Newly released body camera video reveals law enforcement's chaotic response to the attempted assassination of former President Trump last month.

Footage obtained by NPR shows what was seen by the local officer who encountered the shooter moments before the gunman opened fire at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The video shows the officer's point of view as he runs toward the building where the shooter has taken up position on the roof. A colleague lifts him up and the officer peers over the roof.

The encounter lasts only a fraction of a second, then the officer immediately falls back, hits the ground and runs to the other side of the building.

A police officer motions for his colleague to lift him up to the roof. That's when he encounters the armed man. Butler Township Police Department .

The video has no audio because the officer, at that point, did not activate his body camera and it was not recovered until after the fact, the Butler Township Police Department said.

A timeline provided by law enforcement indicates that moments after that encounter, the gunman began shooting.

About a minute passes as the officer runs after encountering the shooter, walks to the side of the building and returns to his car to load a long gun he has in the back seat. At that point, the officer presses his body camera to record and the audio begins. The officer, whose name has not been released, then gives instructions to other officers who arrive on the scene.

The officer who encountered the shooter told responding law enforcement, “It's so close. Man, he turned around to look at me.”

Another officer asks where the shooter is. The officer who saw him replies, “He's there! Right where you picked me up, bro? He was on the left side.”

He describes the shooter as wearing glasses, having long hair, carrying a schoolbag and angry m****.

As he does this, his body camera captures a number of law enforcement officers attempting to reach the roof. Shouts for a ladder can be heard as other officers attempt to pull each other onto the roof.

The police officers continued to shout at each other for several minutes and some managed to climb onto the roof.

Several law enforcement officers converge on the building where the shooter is firing from the roof. Butler Township Police Department .

A 50-year-old former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two other rally-goers were seriously injured in the attack. Trump was shot in the ear.

The shooter was killed by the secret services.

After the incident, a video shows another local police officer wondering aloud why no law enforcement officers were deployed to the roof.

That question remains unanswered, with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, saying an investigation is ongoing. In late July, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her post after members of Congress criticized the agency's handling of the incident.

Footage shows immediate aftermath of shooters' killing

Law enforcement officers attempt to reach the rooftop from where the shooter fired. .

The officer who first encountered the gunman on the roof volunteers to be carried back up by other officers who are struggling to get up, according to the footage.

On the roof, he joins three police officers, at least two of whom are heavily armed, wearing camouflage uniforms, vests, boots and long weapons, who surround the shooter's body. One of the officers keeps his weapon pointed at the body.

A long trail of what appears to be blood is visible.

A police officer handcuffs the shooter and turns him around while waiting for other officers to arrive.

A backpack is visible near the body.

One of the officers in camouflage says toward the end of the 26-minute video: “So much for a picture with Trump.”

Other videos capture the confusion at different moments

Additional footage released by Butler Township police shows officers at various locations around the fairgrounds and in the aftermath of the shooting.

A nearly 22-minute video shows the view from behind the rally stands, just behind where Trump was speaking. The video has no sound, but the footage offers a haunting, silent glimpse of the chaos that unfolded once the shooting began.

The officer took cover and did not run to respond to the shots. It is unclear what his orders were or what he said to the other officers around him, who were also moving with their weapons in hand.

About six and a half minutes into the video, a group of officers are seen carrying one injured person on each limb and disappearing into a white tent behind the stands.

Another video of a police officer outside the building from which the shooter fired underscores the confusion that reigned from the start, even among law enforcement.

A police officer says, “I thought it was you! I thought you were on the roof!” He curses, apparently frustrated, and asks, “Why aren't we on the roof?”

Later, he laments: “Every time they saw him, they should have called us sooner.”

