Turkey's media watchdog now monitors street interviews for disinformation





English wall Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) Chairman Ebubekir Şahin announced measures against street interviews in his latest statement on August 8. In a social media post, Şahin claimed that street interviews have reached a point where they “violate universal journalistic principles and press ethics by manipulating public opinion.” He said that RTÜK is monitoring the format because of its potential to “provoke disinformation,” and said: Attention to the Public!

Public interviews, presented under various names such as “Street Interviews” or “Citizen's Opinion”, which we see from time to time on national television or published on certain social networks, constitute a universal press profession with its manipulative aspect of public opinion. – Ebubekir Sahin (@ebekirsahin) August 8, 2024 “We have observed from time to time that street interviews or public opinion segments, broadcast under various names such as “Street Interviews” or “Citizen's View”, both on national television and on some social media platforms, have reached a level where they violate universal journalistic principles and press ethics by manipulating public opinion.” Şahin argued that these interviews were often marketed as “innocent” under titles such as “The Voice of the Street,” but in reality sought to “promote economic or political agendas, and only highlight opinions that support the subjective views of the broadcaster.” “The opinions presented in these interviews are falsely presented as the voice of the general public or a broad segment of society, leading to misinformation due to their biased and manipulative nature,” he continued. According to Şahin, such deceptive interview techniques were used deliberately to “influence the masses.” RTÜK has paid special attention to such broadcasting and publishing activities on new media platforms. The authority will continue to take necessary measures against such activities that lead to “sociological conflicts,” Şahin said. Street interviews have grown in popularity in recent years, with journalists taking to the streets to ask the public for their opinions on issues ranging from economics to social issues and popular culture. The citizens who were interviewed have already faced legal proceedings, including those who expressed criticism or negative views towards the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Although RTÜK is composed of members from opposition parties, its board is dominated by President Erdoğan’s AK Party and its allies. The watchdog regularly fines broadcasters that criticize the government and programs it deems “immoral,” and imposes censorship on content it deems “unsuitable” for the “Turkish family structure.” The authority's latest round of sanctions targeted subscription streaming services Netflix, MUBI and Prime Video for content such as the animated series “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” and Gaspar Noé's award-winning film “Climax.” RTÜK ordered the removal of these contents and imposed the highest fines on the platforms.

