Donald Trump Said Disabled People Should Just Die, Nephew Says





The Current19:07Trump said disabled people should just die, nephew says

When Fred Trump III asked his uncle Donald Trump for money to help pay for his disabled son's medical care, he said the former US president suggested letting the young man die instead.

Fred's son, William Trump, was born with a genetic mutation that impaired his physical and cognitive development. The former president had contributed financially to William's care over the years, but rising costs forced Fred to ask for additional help during a phone call in 2020.

In his new book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred says his uncle's response was, “I don't know, he doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should let him die and move to Florida.”

Fred was shocked by the response and insisted that his son recognized him.

“I still have a hard time understanding that today,” he told The Current guest host Susan Bonner.

“I don't know how any human being can say that about anyone else. Let alone their great-nephew,” he said.

Fred Trump III said his son William, 25, is living in a group home and doing well. (Submitted by Simon & Schuster)

Fred said his uncle had never met William, who now lives in a group home and is doing well medically.

“He's 25 now, he's an extremely wonderful young man. Everyone he touches is better for it,” Fred said.

After the former president was elected in 2016, Fred and his wife Lisa realized they could use their newfound connection to the Oval Office to try to help the disability community. He said his cousin Ivanka Trump helped set up a meeting with the then-president in early 2017, where Fred and a group of advocates advocated for better support for people with disabilities.

Fred Trump III, right, with his wife Lisa and son William. (Submitted by Simon & Schuster)

Fred said his uncle seemed interested in what they had to say and called him back into the Oval Office when the meeting was over and everyone had left.

“He looked at me and said, 'These people, the costs. Why aren't they dying?'” Fred said.

“It was the precursor to what he told me about his great-nephew three years later.”

In a statement to the Washington Post, Donald Trump said he helped Fred and William both financially and by introducing them to government and medical officials.

“I helped him a lot, more than anyone else in his life, and that's the thanks I get,” said the former president, who is running in the US presidential election as a Republican candidate in November, facing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The statement did not answer a question about Fred's allegations about what his uncle said about people with disabilities, the Washington Post reported.

Bitter family conflicts

Fred is the son of Donald's older brother, Fred Trump Jr., whom he describes as a free spirit who eschewed the family real estate business to become an airline pilot.

Fred said the move didn't sit well with Donald or Fred Jr.'s father, Fred Trump Sr., who “constantly ridiculed” him for it.

“Donald called him a glorified bus driver. I think that's pretty degrading,” Fred said.

If you can't trust your own uncle to do the right thing, how can the American people trust him to take care of them if he's re-elected president? – Fred Trump III

Fred Jr. died of a heart attack in 1981 after battling alcoholism. After Fred Sr. died in 1999 after a battle with dementia, Fred and his sister Mary Trump expected to receive part of the inheritance that should have gone to their father.

But they discovered that the former president and his two then-living siblings, Robert Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry, had convinced Fred Sr. to cut them out of the will. A subsequent lawsuit was settled out of court.

“When I asked for money from the fund that Donald and his siblings set up, I was literally asking for my own money. I've always looked at it that way,” Fred said.

Despite these conflicts, Fred said he and his uncle remained close over the years, even attending his inauguration.

“We were close. Donald was the first person to put a golf club in my hand… even when my dad was alive, he would take me places and we would do things,” he said.

Fred Trump III wrote about this incident in his book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way. (Submitted by Simon & Schuster)

When Mary published a highly critical book about her uncle in 2020, Fred distanced himself from his sister's book, calling it a violation of the family's privacy.

He said he ultimately decided to write his own book not out of a desire for revenge, but as a way to advocate for the needs of people with disabilities.

“The only way I could [do that] “I wanted to tell my family's story. It's a very complex story, a sometimes cruel story, and yes, that story couldn't be told without talking about Donald,” he said.

A Trump Voting for Harris

Fred said he would like to see better funding and training for caregivers who support people with disabilities and their families. He also wants more diverse housing benefits, arguing that a one-size-fits-all model won't meet everyone's needs.

WATCH | Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: How would it play out? : Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: How would it play out? With a Harris vs. Trump election looking likely, The Nationals' Ian Hanomansing asks US political insiders Cornell Belcher and Chris Cillizza to analyse how the campaign could play out and what a possible path to victory for Kamala Harris might look like.

Fred said he didn't vote for his uncle in 2016 or 2020, opting instead to vote for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively. Although his uncle never asked him who he voted for, Fred has already made up his mind about this election.

“I will vote for Kamala Harris, support her and campaign for her,” he said, adding that he believes her administration, if elected, “will stand up for people with disabilities.”

He said his uncle had the ability to make people believe he was on their side, but could push them aside once he got what he wanted.

“If you can't trust your own uncle to do the right thing, how can the American people trust him to take care of them if he's re-elected president?”

