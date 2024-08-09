Hasto said Megawati, chairman of the BPIP steering committee, must maintain good relations with Jokowi





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto said the general president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri and president Joko Widodo you have to have a good relationship. Hasto said Megawati was chairman of the steering committee of the ideological development agency Pancasila (BPPI) must have good relations with Jokowi as president. “So the relationship between Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri, who was the chairman of the BPIP steering committee at the time, and the President of the Republic of Indonesia must be good,” Hasto said at the National Gallery in Central Jakarta, Thursday (8/8/2024). Hasto said that in the context of relations between state institutions, the two figures must maintain good relations. Also read: Megawati confirms her relationship with Jokowi is good, only rejects the president's speech for 3 terms “Yes, the context is that relations between state institutions must give priority to good relations,” he said. However, Hasto did not respond directly when asked about the background to the relationship between Jokowi and Megawati as the PDI-P's general chairman. He only said that Megawati would only work with figures who fought for the constitution and democracy. “In the recommendation of the 5th National Working Meeting of the party, it is very clear that the General Chairman of the PDI Perjuangan, then through the 5th National Working Meeting, after hearing the comments of the DPD and the grassroots, the General Chairman will only carry out political cooperation with those who are fighting for the constitution, democracy and also the Trisakti of Bung Karno,” Hasto said. Also read: Invitation to the palace for a ceremony at the IKN accepted by Megawati, secretary general of the PDI-P: under review As previously reported, Megawati said her relationship with Jokowi was good. This was expressed by Megawati during a ceremony of handing over duplicate heritage flags to all regional heads throughout Indonesia at Balai Samudera, Jakarta, Monday (8/05/2024). “Just before I came here, there was someone, I didn't know what he was talking about, he said, I'm not the same as the president. You know, it's nice of him to talk like that. I'm fine with the president. So what's wrong?” Megawati said. Megawati said she would have bad relations with Jokowi because of the issue of extending the presidential term and discussions about a three-term president. “Just because I was told, because I didn’t want it when I was asked for 3 terms or because I said I didn’t want an extension. Oh, I know the law, how come, which legal experts are raising their hands? This is called the area of ​​the constitution,” Megawati said. Listen Latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



