PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India Movement anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the freedom fighters who participated in the 'Quit India Movement' led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the important role of the movement in India's struggle for independence from colonial rule.

“Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India movement under the leadership of Bapu. It was truly a turning point in our freedom struggle,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message posted on X.

He also shared his thoughts through a video message on the occasion. In the video message, he said, “Today, India says with one voice: Corruption, leave India. Dynasty, leave India. Appeasement, leave India,” he said in a video posted on X.

The Quit India Movement, also known as 'Bharat Chodo Andolan', was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India, according to the Ministry of Culture.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Quit India movement of 1942 was significant, particularly because it made the British realise that it would not be possible to continue to rule India and forced them to consider ways to leave the country.

The movement was accompanied by a mass non-violent demonstration in which Mahatma Gandhi called for “an orderly withdrawal of the British from India.” Gandhi moved people through his speeches by proclaiming that “every Indian who desires freedom and struggles for it must be his own guide.”

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave a clarion call to all Indians: “Do or die” to drive the British out of the country. The movement had started at Gawalia Tank in Mumbai.

This day is celebrated every year as August Kranti Day.