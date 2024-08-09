Trump unveils long list of grievances at press conference





In chaotic remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after several days off the campaign trail, former President Donald Trump said he had agreed to three separate debate dates against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump also took the opportunity Thursday to air a long list of complaints, grievances and lies in his scattered answers to reporters' questions, seeking to sell a dark vision of America under Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump held a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday. Trump said he had agreed to three separate debates against Vice President Kamala Harris, though he appeared to mix up the dates for two of them; his campaign later clarified the error. During his hourlong news conference, Trump attacked the mental acuity of Biden and Harris, opined on wars in Europe and the Middle East and the price of bacon, belittled Jews who vote for Democrats, made false claims about abortion and suggested he had a larger crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, than Martin Luther King Jr. did when he delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Harris’ campaign called Trump’s news conference a “public meltdown.”

Trump said he would debate on Fox on September 4, NBC on September 10, and ABC on September 25. Trump appeared to mix up the NBC and ABC debates — his campaign later clarified that the proposed date for the ABC face-off was September 10, a date Trump and President Joe Biden had already agreed to in May of this year, while the NBC one would be September 25.

ABC News later confirmed that its debate would take place on September 10, writing on social media: “ABC News will host the presidential candidates who qualify to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.”

Trump had previously cast doubt on whether he would attend the ABC debate, citing his lawsuit against network anchor George Stephanopoulos and saying it couldn’t happen because Biden was no longer the nominee. On Saturday, he wrote on his Truth Social platform: “I’ll see her on September 4th or I won’t see her at all.”

Harris accused Trump of being afraid to debate her, responding on social media: “It's interesting how any time, any place becomes a specific time, a specific safe space. I'll be there on September 10th, as he agreed. I hope to see him there.”

So we have these three dates and these networks, they are waiting with great anxiety for this date and these dates, Trump said, adding that his campaign has spoken to the heads of these networks and it has been confirmed, except for a few minor details, like the locations.

“The audience, the venue, what city we would put it in, all of those things will be resolved very easily, I think it will be very easy,” added the former Republican president.

The other side has to agree to the terms, they can agree or not, Trump said before lambasting Harris for not participating in media interviews since she took the lead for the Democratic nomination.

It wasn’t the only attack on political enemies Trump launched during his hour-plus press conference. The former president attacked Biden and Harris’ mental acuity; railed against wars in Europe and the Middle East and the price of bacon; denigrated Jews who vote for Democrats; made false claims about Democratic abortion policies; and claimed he drew a larger crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, than Martin Luther King Jr. did when he delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.

He also expressed his belief that the country is on the brink of depression and a third world war.

Trump has accused Harris of being “incompetent” and “not smart enough to give a press conference” and defended his decision not to participate further in the campaign, saying he is “leading by a wide margin” despite a series of polls showing Harris tied or ahead of the Republican ex-president. He has also decried the process by which Biden was replaced on the ticket by Harris and has repeatedly mispronounced her first name.

He falsely called Harris the Biden administration’s “border czar” — her role was much more limited, aimed at addressing the root causes of migration — falsely claimed she “couldn’t pass the bar exam” — she failed her first try, according to the New York Times, but was admitted in 1990, the year after she graduated from law school — and said he “hasn’t recalibrated my strategy at all” in response to the vice president-turned-Democratic presidential nominee, accusing her of being “weak on crime,” “open borders,” and “worse than Biden.”

And if any of them are Jewish Americans voting for Harris, Trump echoes his oft-used refrain that they “should get their heads examined.”

If Trump had won the 2020 election, Trump has baselessly claimed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 would never have happened, that Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 would not have happened, and that there would have been no inflation on his watch.

“A lot of great things could have happened,” Trump said. “But today, there are millions and millions of people dead, and people dying financially because they can’t buy bacon. They can’t buy food. They can’t buy groceries. They can’t do anything. And they’re living horribly in our country right now. That being said, I think it’s very important to have debates.”

Trump also said the country was “very, very sick,” adding, “You saw the other day with the stock market crash and that was just the beginning. That was just the beginning. It’s going to get worse. It’s going to get a lot worse in my opinion.” (While stocks fell dramatically on Monday, talk of a potential stock market crash appears to have been short-lived. Wall Street rebounded in the days that followed.)

On abortion, Trump accused Democrats of being “radical” and wanting to codify postnatal abortions — no state has laws allowing infanticide — while teasing that he would hold a future press conference to announce how he would vote on Florida’s abortion referendum, which is up for a vote in November.

And what about abortion as an issue in this year’s election? “I don’t think it’s a major factor,” Trump said, despite a Kaiser Family Foundation poll suggesting that one in eight voters consider it their top issue and half of registered voters saying this election will have a “major impact” on abortion.

Trump also falsely claimed that no one died in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol—several people died during the attack and in the days that followed, including Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police as she tried to force her way into the House chamber—and claimed that the crowd that gathered to hear him speak at the Ellipse that day was larger than that of Dr. King.

“No one has ever spoken in front of a bigger crowd than I have. If you look at Martin Luther King when he gave his big speech, and if you look at ours, same space, same everything, same number of people, if not, we had more,” Trump said. “And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000, but when you look at the exact same picture, and everything is the same, because it was the fountains, all the way from Lincoln to Washington, and we actually had more people. They said I had 25,000 people and he had a million people. And I’m fine with that because I liked Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Bernice King, Dr. King's daughter, called the claim “absolutely false,” adding, “I really wish people would stop using my father to support false ideas.”

Harris' campaign called Trump's news conference a “public meltdown” and criticized him for his light campaign platform compared to that of the Democratic ticket, which has been touring key states all week.

“He hasn’t campaigned all week. He’s not going to any key states this week,” a statement from Harris’ campaign said. “But he’s really angry because Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are drawing big crowds to battleground states. The facts were hard to find and even harder to find in Donald Trump’s debacle at Mar-a-Lago this afternoon. He lied. He attacked the media. He made excuses for why he’s not on the campaign trail.”

