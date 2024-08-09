Trump fights for spotlight as Democrats dominate media coverage





On Thursday, Donald Trump walked into a room of reporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago estate for a news conference. He didn't look particularly happy.

His remarks come after a week in which Kamala Harris and her new running mate Tim Walz have dominated media attention, raked in millions of dollars and enjoyed a surge in the polls. Trump’s media event seems more an attempt to reclaim the spotlight than a new announcement.

Just before Trump took the podium, one of his advisors sent me a tongue-in-cheek message saying that Donald Trump is never boring!! (the exclamation points were his).

The event included some newsworthy elements. Mr. Trump announced that he had agreed to join a televised debate with Vice President Harris on September 10. ABC News, the debate host, confirmed that Ms. Harris had also agreed to participate. Trump also said he would like to participate in two more debates. Harris’s team has not yet indicated whether it has agreed to these additional matchups.

During the hour-long event, Trump fielded dozens of questions and chastised Harris for not taking questions from reporters since she took the top spot.

But much of the event was devoted to old Trump favorites, as if he were trying to prove himself at his rallies. He talked about polls, the unfair media, the dire state of the country, and, of course, crowd sizes (he even compared his crowds to those of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.).

Historically, Trump has a history of attracting attention by saying controversial things. And that’s what he did today. He suggested that America was on the brink of a world war and said that Jewish Americans who supported Vice President Harris should have their heads examined.

This attention deficit is an unusual position for Trump.

The former president is not used to having to fight for attention, especially in this election cycle. Biden’s campaign was happy to let Trump dominate the headlines, believing that the more the race focused on the former president, the better it would be for the current one. Biden’s campaign wanted Trump to be front and center.

But the Democratic upset was dramatic and newsworthy, and it pushed Trump out of the headlines. To make things harder for the Republican candidate, much of the media coverage of Harris’s surprise nomination as the Democratic nominee was positive. So the Democrats’ strategy has changed.

Right now, Democrats are enjoying the media spotlight. Harris wants this race to be about her. And with all the Democratic political drama, the press has been quick to oblige.

Hence the Mar-a-Lago press conference which didn't really bring much news.

Trump might do better by following the advice of Marc Lotter, the Republican strategist who led his 2020 campaign’s communications strategy, who texted me to say that the way the former president should regain attention is to stay focused. Define Harris and Walz on policy. He wins on policy and results.

To be fair, there was some of that in the press conference. Trump repeatedly described Harris as “extreme and liberal.” He touted her own record on the economy and the border. But the attacks were mostly drowned out by his gripes about crowd sizes and how they are reported, even suggesting that there might be something unconstitutional about Harris’ campaign.

And then it was over. And, as if to prove it, within minutes of Trump leaving the stage, the news networks’ fickle cameras had shifted their focus from Florida to Michigan, where Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz were meeting with union workers. It was time for Democrats to get some coverage. Again.

