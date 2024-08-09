Greece wants to strengthen its air defense







Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot air and missile defense system at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, August 4, 2024. Greece, with the exception of the U.S. Patriot missile systems, which are also equipped with anti-ballistic capabilities, is unable to reliably counter medium- or long-range threats.

Military confrontations in the wider area around Greece, stretching from the Middle East to Ukraine, have prompted Athens to accelerate decisions aimed at multi-level air defense (anti-drone and medium-range anti-ballistic). The crisis in Ukraine and, more importantly, the multiple Israeli confrontations in the Middle East have demonstrated that states facing highly strategic adversaries are unable to hold out for very long without reliable and powerful air defense. With the exception of the US Patriot missile systems, which also have anti-ballistic capabilities, Greece does not have a reliable means to counter medium- or long-range threats. The eastern Aegean islands currently have an anti-drone system, but it needs to be expanded. Another problem that has emerged since the beginning of the war in Ukraine is the obsolete state of Russian (S-300, TOR-M1) or East German (OSA-AK) short-, medium- and long-range anti-aircraft systems. Even if these systems could be sustained with some relative reliability, their technology is limited and, operationally, in a modern warfare environment, they could only play a subsidiary role. The broader debate does not seem to escape Turkey, at least if we are to believe what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting on the Steel Dome. All these references are based on the Israeli Iron Dome, with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias describing the development of a dual anti-aircraft and anti-drone dome. Dendias has already said that the option of building the domes would cost up to €2 billion, a sum set aside for this purpose. In recent months, numerous contacts have been established with the Ministry of Defence. France has offered Thales radars and MBDA missiles, as well as Mica and Aster missiles, within the framework of the Franco-Italian cooperation (SAMP/T NG). Germany has also made an offer for Diehl's IRIS-T system, which is also being chosen by neighbouring countries such as Bulgaria, which is currently discussing it. Israel has made two offers. The first concerns Rafael's Stunner and Spyder systems, the second concerns IAI's Barak MX, which recently acquired Intracom Defense with the main aim of expanding its export activities to the EU internal market.

