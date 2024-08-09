Audio: Trump told Tim Walz in 2020 he was 'very happy' with his handling of George Floyd protests in Minneapolis





In the hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, allies of former President Donald Trump were quick to denigrate the Minnesota Democrat, capitalizing on criticism of his handling of the riots that followed the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

“He allowed the rioters to set fire to the streets of Minneapolis,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, said Tuesday.

But at the time, Trump expressed support for Walz's handling of the protests, according to a recording of a phone call obtained by ABC News — telling a group of governors that Walz was “dominant” and praising his leadership as an example for other states to follow.

“I know Governor Walz is on the phone, and we’ve talked, and I completely agree with the way he’s handled the situation over the last few days,” Trump told a group of governors on June 1, 2020, according to a recording of the call, in which he also called Walz a “great guy.”

FILE – President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

“I’ve been very pleased with the last two days, Tim,” Trump continued. “You called big numbers and those big numbers knocked them out so fast it was like bowling pins.”

Trump also suggested during the call that it was his encouragement that prompted Walz to call out the National Guard: “I said we need to use the National Guard in large numbers,” Trump said. A Harris-Walz campaign spokesman said Wednesday that was false.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said Trump congratulated Walz only after the governor heeded his advice to seek National Guard support.

“Governor Walz let Minneapolis burn for days, despite President Trump’s offer to deploy troops and pleas for help from Minneapolis’ liberal mayor,” Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News. “In that daily phone call with governors on June 1, days after the riots began, President Trump praised Governor Walz for FINALLY taking action to deploy the National Guard to stop the violence in the city.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, second from right, listens as artist Seitu Jones, right, talks about his stencil of George Floyd, Monday, June 8, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, pool

Trump’s simultaneous endorsement of Walz’s decision in the wake of George Floyd’s killing undercuts one of Republicans’ most scathing attacks on the vice presidential nominee. Critics have accused Walz of delaying the mobilization of the National Guard to quell rioters who burned 1,500 buildings, caused some $500 million in property damage and were linked to at least three deaths.

Walz, himself a 24-year National Guard veteran, ultimately mobilized more than 7,000 Guardsmen to the Twin Cities. But that decision came 18 hours after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey initially asked the governor to activate the military personnel.

“This hesitation cost Minnesotans their lives, their communities and their livelihoods,” according to an investigative report compiled by state Senate Republicans.

At the time, Walz condemned the Republican report, released just weeks before his 2022 reelection bid, as an “unnecessary” political stunt. More recently, Walz has shrugged off scrutiny of his handling of the protests.

“That's just the way it is,” he told reporters recently. “And I just think we're trying to do the best we can.”

Inside the suites

In the days after the killing of George Floyd, as agitators set fires and besieged a police precinct, city officials scrambled to contain the unrest.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, May 25, 2020. By Wednesday night, city police “had exhausted all available resources,” according to a copy of the written request to the National Guard prepared by police officials.

At 6:29 p.m. that Wednesday, Frey called Walz to request the National Guard, he later told the Star-Tribune. That verbal communication was followed a few hours later, at 9:11 p.m., by a written request from city police officials. A copy of the written request obtained by state senators said the city would need 600 Guardsmen to help with area security, transportation assistance and logistical support.

That evening, Frey’s office drafted a press release announcing that the National Guard had been called in but did not distribute it, according to documents released by the city and reported by local media. Instead, city councilors had to wait another 15 hours before Walz officially mobilized the National Guard.

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a protester holds an upside-down American flag as a sign of distress next to a burning building in Minneapolis.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

In text messages released by the city, a member of the mayor’s staff asked, “What’s going on? With the Guard,” around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Another staffer responded that Frey “said Walz was hesitant.”

“According to Minneapolis officials, the governor's office responded that it would review the request, but the city did not receive a response until much later,” according to an after-action report commissioned by the state.

On Thursday afternoon, Walz imposed a curfew on city residents and formally mobilized the National Guard. The first troops arrived hours later, and by the following weekend the unrest had been largely quelled.

Walz told reporters Friday that he had spoken with Trump the day before and that Trump had “pledged his support for whatever we need in terms of supplies to get to us.”

Days later, in the June 1 call with governors, Walz thanked Trump and accepted his praise before making his own comments — expressing support for the peaceful protesters and suggesting that governors who might otherwise hesitate to call out the National Guard could do so delicately and portray them as “not an occupying force,” but rather as “neighbors, teachers, business owners.”

“It's a really effective method,” Walz said.

Trump agreed, but added his own vision of the role of the guards.

“It got so bad a few nights ago that people wouldn’t have been bothered by an occupying force,” Trump said. “I wish there was an occupying force there.”

An “unproductive” quarrel

Two after-action reports commissioned by the city and state cited private communication problems and public conflicts between Walz and Frey as obstacles to effectively managing the protests. At one point, Walz called the city's response “an abject failure.”

“Several respondents blamed the mayor and governor for their public disagreements over the response to the protests and said it was not productive,” according to the city-commissioned report, released in March 2022.

The state-commissioned report came to a similar conclusion: “Other state officials say the request became complicated when elected officials were involved (i.e., the mayor of Minneapolis, the governor's office).”

FILE – A police officer covers protesters who were detained pending arrest on South Washington Street in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020.

AP Photo/John Minchillo, file

Another complicating factor, according to these after-action reports, was the failure of city officials to articulate their needs. The requests made on May 27 “initially lacked clarity and required more information and time to implement.” [the state’s emergency management office] “to develop the necessary mission details to activate the Minnesota Guard,” a report said.

For his part, Walz first argued that the mobilization of thousands of National Guardsmen takes time.

“The average person might think they have soldiers waiting in helicopters to respond, like in the movies,” Walz said Tuesday, May 26. “It’s actually orchestra teachers and small business owners. It’s people who work in a garage in Fergus Falls and get a call saying they have 12 hours to report to their armory.”

Days later, however, Walz told a reporter that “if the problem was that the state should have acted more quickly, that's my fault.”

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, then director of the Minnesota National Guard, later told state senators that if the National Guard had been deployed earlier, the protests might not have been as destructive.

“If we had acted differently on Tuesday, in terms of numbers and tactics, could we have avoided some of this? My lay opinion as far as policing is concerned is ‘yes,’” Jensen said. “My professional opinion as a military person is ‘yes.’”

