The CHP's trajectory from March 31 to its founding congress

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has entered a period of change since the March 31 local elections and will make major new decisions on its charter at its congress in September.

After the CHP swept most major cities and made big gains in rural areas of the country in local elections, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in terms of popular vote share for the first time in more than two decades, both parties have engaged in soul-searching as they try to understand changing voter demands.

The main opposition party saw its first major change after last year's general election, when Zgur Zele was elected party chairman last November, ending decades of rule by its previous president, Kemal Kldarolu. The appetite for change grew stronger after March 31.

The party is now awaiting a major congress, to be held from September 6 to 9 in the capital Ankara, to further democratize the party and define a new strategy for the 2028 general elections. The party's charter amendment program includes proposals such as imposing a three-term limit for MPs and mayors, determining the conditions for preliminary elections, convening congresses and conventions every three years instead of two, or increasing the number of members of the party assembly, which currently stands at 60.

The congress can be interpreted as an inward-looking convention, as it will likely not include a chairman election, political scientist Tanju Tosun told Daily Sabah. This means that the new charter mainly concerns the party’s public opinion, party professionals and the party’s grassroots. The grassroots expect the congress to adopt a democratic charter that allows inter-party processes, from decision-making to nomination, to be pluralistic and participatory.

He explained that for circles following the CHP's development, the congress will be important to see whether the party and its elites are sincere in their desire to renew the internal structure, procedures and democratization. Thus, the congress will be a test of the elites' sincerity, both for people within the party and for those observing it from outside.

Warning that the congress will not guarantee the democratic institutionalization of the CHP's internal structure in one go, Tosun stressed that institutionalization is a process.

Although desired by the elite, change in structures and institutions such as political parties is not always easy as there is always resistance to preserve the status quo from the top down, he further stressed.

After March 31

Speaking to Daily Sabah, former minister and former CHP MP Mehmet Sevigen described the transformations the CHP has undergone over the years, saying that during the tenure of former CHP Chairman Deniz Baykal, the party adopted a more nationalist stance.

Mr. Kldarolu then tried to change the party, accusing Baykal's associates of following a nationalist position similar to that of the MHP, while one of the arrows in the CHP logo actually represents nationalism. Instead, he sought to bring the party closer to the HDP. He distanced the party from its core values ​​and line, Sevigen said.

The party is once again at such a turning point. The new president has the opportunity to restructure the party thanks to the wind of success of March 31 and the positive atmosphere within his electoral base. Recent polls suggest that the upward trend continues within the CHP.

Meanwhile, the Zel's attempt to change one of the arrows in the logo to green and purple would be interpreted as a continuation of Kldarolus, Sevigen added cautiously. Green and purple are the colors of the logo of the Green Left Party (YSP), the successor to the People's Democratic Party (HDP). This statement caused an uproar.

On the other hand, he welcomed the approach adopted by the CHP and the AKP to normalize their dialogue.

“With the new period that began with the March 31 elections, I think the CHP has started to prioritize responsible politics in its leadership style, the quality of its decision-making and its political discourse that addresses all circles of voters,” Tosun said. “By responsible politics, I mean a political stance that listens to the demands of voters, whether they are from its own base or not, takes these demands into account, transmits them to the system and keeps the channels of dialogue with the ruling party open for their solution.”

He said the CHP understood that the lack of dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition as well as political polarization in the country have exhausted voters. This decision was welcomed by the public.

The Turkish people tried to find a balance with the local elections by giving the general elections to the AKP and the local elections to the opposition, Sevigen said. He added that the CHP's success was partly due to the AKP's setback. The economic crisis, the lack of cadres and the fact that AKP deputies lost their ties with the people had an influence on the current situation.

The CHP must make known the cadres and the project with which it intends to win the 2028 elections and lead the country. It must determine policies in areas such as agriculture, economy or foreign affairs. Only by doing this and achieving hierarchy, stability and discipline can it become the ruling party in the next elections, otherwise public opinion will turn to the AKP again to do the job, he added. Whoever manages to convince public opinion will win the elections, Sevigen said, raising the possibility of early elections.

Plurality of actors

Sevigen also pointed out another problem, caused by the ambiguity caused by several important players within the CHP, namely Zele, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu, Ankara Mayor Mansu Yava and even Kldarolu. Imamolu and Yava were considered potential presidential candidates for the 2023 elections, while the Istanbul mayor is supported by some circles as the candidate for 2028. At the same time, the frequent political statements of Kldarolu, who was supposed to leave politics after losing the CHP presidency, have sparked discussions about his intention to make a comeback.

Tosun said he did not sense any significant tensions between Zele and Imamolu, two actors who will play a role within the CHP in the coming period: “From what I have observed, Zele has positioned himself as an actor who manages inter-party procedures and represents the party externally. Imamolu, for his part, is pursuing a strategy of strengthening his national legitimacy that includes the Istanbul mayoralty and extends to the presidential candidacy.”

He said that although it cannot be described as “tension”, an emotional gap can be felt between Kldarolu and Imamolu supporters among MPs and party members.

Regarding Kldarolu's potential return, Tosun reiterated that the former president led the party for 15 years and played a vital role. However, the last congress allowed the youth and new party elites to influence the CHP administration. I think Kldarolu is aware of this fact and will not make the mistake of running for the party leadership.

What he should do, Tosun believes, is contribute to the party with his knowledge and experience as a former inclusive chairman.

Standardization as a strategy

Besides the internal restructuring and renewal within the AK Party and the CHP after the elections, Trkiye also saw a thaw in their ties with each other.

“I strongly support normalization,” Sevigen said, adding that it brings benefits to both parties. Both are trying to consolidate their bases. The AKP is trying to buy time to address the economy and other problems, and Zel is trying to show through new local administrations that the CHP can lead the country.

Tosun also said that the normalization process has benefited both Turkey and Turkish politics itself. He pointed to the exhaustion due to the polarization of voters and said that highly politicized politicians who cannot come together for dialogue are a bad role model for the public.

Normalization, first of all, will help break the negative perception of voters polarized against each other. Normalization strengthens the center of politics, while polarization only strengthens the extreme poles and centrifugal forces, which does not benefit either the CHP or the AKP, Tosun said. This process has been particularly welcomed by the CHP as it increases the tendency of voters from different bases to vote for the CHP.

It seems that Turkish politics has entered a new era after March. The AKP will have to fight to repair its past wrongs and revive the economy, while the CHP will try to ride the winds of success that blow until 2028. For the first time in years, the AKP is no longer the only political actor but must face a rival: a changing CHP and a changing voter base, composed of the new generation of young people. The rhetoric, promises and actions of the ruling party and the opposition will be closely followed by public opinion, which will then decide who to entrust with the leadership of the country in 2028 or even sooner.