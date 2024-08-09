Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Muhammad Yunus





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as Bangladesh's interim government, on Thursday urged the government to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. Following the fall of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on Monday, several parts of the country have reported incidents of violence against the Hindu minority. Stay informed Subscribe to our daily newsletter “We look forward to an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority communities,” Modi said in a message on X. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the common aspirations of our two peoples for peace, security and development. On Thursday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said the Centre is monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country. It has also been reported that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and welfare of minorities, he told reporters. I would like to reiterate what the Foreign Minister said in Parliament. We welcome these steps but will naturally remain deeply concerned until law and order is visibly restored. Hasina left the country on Monday after student-led protests against a controversial quota system for government jobs that began in July spiraled into broader unrest against her administration. Hasina to return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh after country restores democracy, says former PM's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday, PTI reported. On Monday, Joy, who was an official adviser to the former prime minister, told the BBC that her mother will not make a political comebackHe said Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her safety after her family's insistence. However, on Thursday, he told PTI that it was not yet decided whether Hasina would return as a retired or active politician. Yes, it is true that I had said that she would not return to Bangladesh, Joy told the news agency. But a lot has changed in the last two days due to the continuous attacks on our leaders and party activists across the country. We will now do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our people; we will not leave them alone. On Monday, the Awami League offices in Dhaka and Dhanmondi districts were set fire by protesters, Hello Prothom reported. Joy also accused Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, of inciting political unrest in the country. He said there is circumstantial evidence suggesting foreign interference and alleged Pakistani involvement. I am fairly certain, given the circumstantial evidence, that I suspect the Pakistani ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] “The attacks and protests were highly coordinated, meticulously planned and deliberately aimed at inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, it continued to try to make it worse.”

