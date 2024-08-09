According to ABC News, Harris and Trump have agreed to hold a presidential debate on September 10ExBulletin





Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat of California, speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. AP/AP

ABC News reports that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic counterpart, Kamala Harris, have agreed to meet for a debate on September 10.

The network's announcement Thursday came shortly after Trump said at a news conference that he had agreed to three debates with Harris in September on separate networks.

Trump decided to join the ABC debate days after announcing on his social media account that he would not participate in the network, citing a lawsuit he had filed. His decision sets the stage for a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a sea change in the race, with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

“I think it's very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to those debates because I think we need to get the facts straight.”

Later Thursday, on the social media site X, Harris wrote: “I hear Donald Trump has fully committed to debate me on September 10th. I'm looking forward to it.”

At a private fundraiser in Paris on Thursday, Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, said he was looking forward to seeing his wife debate Trump. He was in Paris as head of the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

Fox News has also proposed that a debate between Harris and Trump take place on September 4, and NBC News is considering airing one on September 25. During an appearance in Michigan, Harris said she was happy to have that conversation over an additional debate.

Trump also said he wants his running mate, J.D. Vance, to debate on CBS with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris's vice presidential pick. The network is currently discussing possible dates for the meeting.

According to ABC, David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the September 10 debate. That's the same date Trump and Biden had agreed to hold their second and final debate, before Biden's decision put the event in doubt.

Any debate promises to be all the more important because polls show a tight race between the former president and the current vice president. While Harris has generated some excitement among Democrats since inheriting Biden’s mantle, she has yet to appear at a news conference or grant an interview to a reporter.

Republicans are already making it a talking point. Vance, in a message posted on X as Trump gave his news conference Thursday, said Harris was hiding behind a teleprompter. She hasn’t taken real questions from the media in 18 days, he wrote.

