UK riots: Racism and Islamophobia collide with community unity

The legacy left by the Conservatives after 14 years in power is not just economic stagnation and the destruction of public services, it is also social division, far-right extremism and anger.

Violence, racism and hatred are the common language of far-right groups and individuals around the world, and all of this was expressed in bold letters on the streets of some UK cities last week. Far-right violence, as Prime Minister Kier Starmer has called it, has wreaked havoc and fear among minority communities, particularly Muslims and asylum seekers.

White thugs violently attacked police, looted and vandalized businesses, homes and public buildings, set fire to parked cars and attacked hotels where they believed asylum seekers were staying. In opposition to fascism, thousands of people gathered in anti-racist protests across the country. Community groups worked to clean up streets and individuals launched fundraising campaigns to raise money to repair the damage caused by the rioters.

Conservative slogans

Orchestrated online and livestreamed by the perpetrators of the chaos, the horrific scenes of civil unrest were sparked by false information about the identity of a young man arrested for the murder of three children in Stockport. But this environment of hate has been cultivated for years by right-wing politicians and media.

Twitter/X (which, under Elon Musk, has welcomed other extremists), Tik Tok, Facebook and Telegram have served as bulletin boards for disinformation and outright lies, meeting places for agitators and places for organizing.

The marauding crowds were made up of a wide variety of people: vicious xenophobes and neo-Nazis, flag-waving hooligans looking for a fight, deluded simpletons looting shops, and onlookers filming the chaos on their phones, repeating Tory disinformation if questioned, and cheering on the rioters.

As they threw debris at the police, some of the rioters chanted slogans used by former (Tory) ministers, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “Stop The Boats,” was one of Sunak’s insignificant but endlessly repeated slogans, referring to the terrifying journey made by migrants attempting to cross the Channel to the UK from France. “Take back our country,” was another vicious phrase repeated by the crowd. An incendiary jingle used endlessly by Boris Johnson and his cronies during the Brexit referendum, and recently adapted by Reform UK bigot Lee Anderson. “Take back our country, from whom exactly?”

The riots are the direct result of years of conservative-led state racism, years of anti-migrant government policies, and hostile media narratives. Since 2016, conservative politicians have forcefully embraced the rhetoric of right-wing populism and stoked prejudice and division wherever they could. They have consistently poisoned the population’s blood and stoked culture wars in the hope of winning votes. In doing so, they have created a space where far-right extremism has been able to fester and far-right political voices, from within and without, have been able to effortlessly integrate into the mainstream.

Among the communities that responded most quickly were many that had been hardest hit by the economic decline and decimation of public services resulting from Tory policies, including the car crash that was/is Brexit. These same communities, often through ignorance and a kind of perverse nationalism, and egged on by manipulative politicians, had voted for Brexit. Chief among these exploitative politicians was Nigel Farage. A Brexiteer and now leader of Reform UK, a far-right party of misogynists (20% of recently elected Reform MPs have served prison sentences for violence against women), who stoked the violence and gave political cover to the rioters.

People like Farage do not care about the people they incite to violence or the problems facing the country. They are only interested in one thing: gaining power by sowing social division through the propagation of lies. Lies that are believed by the gullible and ill-informed, lies that are propagated and spread on social media, lies that become embedded in the consciousness of certain sections of society and lies that, once adopted, seem impossible to erase, even when confronted with the truth.

Racism and Islamophobia

Deliberate incitement of civil disorder is a form of stochastic terrorism, defined as the repeated use of hate speech or other defamatory and dehumanising speech by a political leader or other public figure that incites one or more of their supporters to commit hate crimes or other acts of violence against a targeted person, group or community. And politicians like Boris Johnson, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch (the favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative Party) and UK Reform MPs Farage Lee Anderson and Richard Tice, among others, are stochastic terrorists.

The same goes for Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon), a nasty man who runs the now-disbanded English Defence League. Along with other far-right activists, Robinson directed the riots via social media, spreading pernicious lies and disinformation.

These individuals have always sought to dehumanise migrants, particularly Muslims. The target of their rage is always the same: the foreigner, the other, anyone, in this case, not a white Briton. They embrace and propagate conspiracy theories such as the Great Replacement ideology (the crazy idea that there is a plot to replace the political power and culture of white people living in Western countries with non-whites) and stir up fear and anger with every statement they make.

Despite claims by Farage, some conservative and far-right opportunists, the rioters have no legitimate reason, they do not represent the people and are not protesting the government's immigration policy. They are race riots and Islamophobia.

There is, however, a palpable anger in many communities at the sorry state of the country. But none of this is because of immigration, which has brought enormous benefits to the UK. There is, however, a major problem with the asylum system, which the Conservatives have broken. They have failed to process asylum applications, which has led to a huge backlog in processing applications, which has led to a fall in asylum seekers (estimated 30,000 people are housed in hotels for months at taxpayers' expense. Once processed, far from being considered illegal as is constantly repeated, 70 to 80% of applications are granted asylum.

After a series of appalling Tory governments, the UK is on its knees: public services are in ruins, the country is in the throes of a national housing crisis and, while the country has more billionaires than ever before, the majority of the population, particularly in working-class areas, are struggling financially, with many families living in poverty. Add to this years of racist and exclusionary rhetoric from Tory politicians and xenophobes and you have the perfect scenario for far-right extremists to exploit.

Criminal hooligans who commit violence and those who incite violence and racism online will be prosecuted, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said. saidLabour must face the full force of the law, and that process has already begun. The police force, decimated by Tory cuts, has shown great restraint and professionalism, and the government’s response has been swift and determined. But to push the far right into the shadows where it belongs, and silence the stochastic terrorists, the Labour government must address the deep-rooted social frustrations and problems that these toxic groups have exploited, and demonstrate, as it has pledged to do, that politics can truly be a force for good.