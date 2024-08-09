Trump, Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says





CNN —

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to debate on ABC on September 10 after the former president said Thursday he had agreed to a face-off, along with two others, next month.

ABC News will host the presidential candidates for a debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate, the network said in a statement.

At a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said he was looking forward to debating the vice president and had agreed to upcoming dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC.

“I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on a date of September 4th. We've agreed with NBC. A pretty comprehensive agreement provided they do it on September 10th. And we've agreed with ABC on September 25th,” the former president said.

A senior Trump adviser and an ABC source familiar with the matter both said the exact dates agreed to between Trump and the networks are: Sept. 4 with Fox News, Sept. 10 with ABC and Sept. 25 with NBC.

Trump said minor details were still being worked out, including audience and locations.

“The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree. (Harris) hasn't given an interview. She can't give an interview. She's barely competent, and she can't give an interview. I'm looking forward to the debates because I think we need to get the facts straight,” he said.

Harris, who had previously agreed to participate in the ABC debate, confirmed her participation later Thursday and said she would be happy to discuss a new debate.

“I'm glad he finally agreed to do a debate on September 10th. I look forward to that and I hope he'll be there,” Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two to Detroit after an event with the United Auto Workers.

Asked whether she would be open to the other debates Trump mentioned, Harris said: “I'm happy to have that conversation about an additional debate after September 10th.”

The ABC debate was initially agreed to by Trump and former President Joe Biden before the latter withdrew from the race. Earlier this week, Trump said he would not debate Harris if she did not agree to attend the Fox News debate on September 4.

An ABC source had previously expressed confidence that the network debate would be the first between Trump and the vice president, as the Harris campaign has indicated it will not accept the debate on Fox News.

A source familiar with the negotiations with NBC said Sept. 25 was one of the dates proposed for the campaigns. While the network has had discussions with both sides, the Harris campaign has not formally agreed.

Details on location, rules and moderators will be determined closer to the debate date.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Sam Fossum, Arlette Saenz and Alison Main contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/08/politics/trump-debate-harris-september/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos