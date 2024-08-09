President Jokowi Appreciates Veddriq and Rizki's Gold Score at Paris 2024 Olympics





President Joko Widodo appreciated the gold medals won by two Indonesian athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The two gold medals were won by Veddriq Leonardo in the men's speed climbing event and Rizki Juniansyah in the men's weightlifting event in the 73 kg category, respectively. Yes, I am very happy, I really appreciate it, and I think everyone is happy with Veddriq Leonardo's gold medal win in rock climbing and also recently Rizky Juliansyah also in weightlifting. “I think the country appreciates it, people are also very proud of this gold medal,” President Jokowi said in his statement at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Friday, August 9, 2024. In addition, President Jokowi said the government would definitely provide appreciation bonuses to athletes who excel at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Regarding the amount, the head of state said it would be discussed first. Yes, I only found out this morning too, so let's talk about it later. What is clear is that there will definitely be a bonus, he added. For information, Indonesian climbing athlete, Veddriq Leonardo, managed to deliver the first gold medal to the Indonesian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning the men's speed climbing event. In the final held at the Le Bourget climbing venue, Paris, Thursday (8/8/2024) afternoon WIB, Veddriq recorded a time of 4.75 seconds to beat Chinese athlete Wu Peng, who was 0.02 seconds behind. Next up is Indonesian weightlifter Rizki Juniansyah who managed to make Indonesia Raya resonate in Paris. Competing in the men's 73kg category on Friday (8/9/2024) early morning WIB, the 21-year-old athlete won gold after recording a total lift of 354kg with details of 155kg for the snatch and 199kg for the clean and jerk. and jerk. The clean and jerk also broke the Olympic record. Veddriq Leonardo and Rizki Juniansyah also made history as the first Olympic gold medalists in their respective sports. With this additional gold medal, the Indonesian team has collected two gold medals and one bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A bronze medal was previously won by women's singles badminton athlete Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

