Former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Aspen will cause slight delays on Interstate 82, Colorado State Patrol says





Former President Donald Trump.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former President Donald Trump's visit to a campaign fundraiser dinner in Aspen on Saturday will likely cause minor delays on Colorado Highway 82, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“There will be no forced closures on Interstate 82,” Patrol Capt. Jared Rapp said Thursday. “There will be closures for entrances and exits as the motorcade moves.”

Trump’s visit comes as at least three major events are scheduled to take place in Aspen on Saturday. To name a few, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will deliver a speech at the Aspen Institute, downtown Aspen will be filled with stalls for its farmers market, a classical music concert will take place atop Aspen Mountain, and other events are planned.

Trump's fundraiser, dubbed the “TRUMP 47 Dinner,” offers different levels of participation, ranging from $25,000 to $500,000 per couple. The highest level, at $500,000, includes a spot on the welcoming committee, a panel discussion, a photo opportunity and a VIP dinner.

According to Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie, Trump is confirmed to be landing at either Rifle, Eagle or Grand Junction airports on August 10.

“One option is to fly to Rifle,” Condie said. “The Secret Service gives us a time slot, but we have no idea when the plane will actually be there, or if it will even get there.”

However, he stressed once again that plans are subject to change at the last second.

“They might plan a time to fly in and then go somewhere else just to throw everyone off,” he said.

Wherever Trump lands, he will eventually travel down Interstate 82 in a motorcade.

While Rapp said the delays are expected to be very short, he was not sure how traffic impacts might change once Trump reaches heavier traffic near Aspen. But Rapp said disruptions should be minimal during that time.

No specific time has been given for Trump's passage on Highway 82 or his entry into Aspen, but travelers should anticipate potential delays Saturday.

“Trump’s motorcade will be moving at a slow pace, very similar to what they do on the highway,” Rapp said.

Westley Crouch covers Aspen and general reporting for The Aspen Times. He can be reached at 970-384-9124 or [email protected].

