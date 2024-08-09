Connect with us

Chinese leaders worry about difficulty warming up economy during summer retreat

As Chinese leaders hold their annual retreat in the resort town of Beidaihe earlier this month, investors are hoping that one of the country's thorniest economic issues – getting households to spend more – will be high on their agenda.

Beijing has announced a series of gradual measures this year to woo the country’s reluctant consumers. The latest came over the weekend, when the State Council, or cabinet, released a 20-step support package, ranging from e-sports to nursing care, financing small service businesses and expanding cruise ships.

Experts are increasingly calling on China to boost consumption, especially after economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as weak household spending weighed on otherwise strong industrial results.

China's latest trade figures, released on Wednesday, showed export growth slowed slightly in dollar terms in July to 7 percent from a year earlier, while imports reversed their decline to rise 7.2 percent on industrial demand for foreign machinery and technology components to support increased investment.

Exports are doing well, manufacturing investment is still strong and infrastructure spending is still slightly positive, said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC. It is consumption that is the weak link.

China's economic turmoil in mid-year has raised questions about whether the demand weakness is cyclical, with household balance sheets still recovering from the implosion of the housing bubble and the pandemic, or whether the problems run deeper.

China is transitioning from an economy that is easy to heat and hard to cool to one that is easy to cool and hard to heat, Yiping Huang, a prominent economist and central bank adviser, said in a widely cited speech published online last week. Economic development has entered a new phase where total demand … is no longer as robust as before.

An employee makes electronic components at a factory in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu province.
Chinese policymakers have emphasized investment in high-tech industries and innovation as the real estate sector lags STR/AFP/Getty Images

At one of the Chinese Communist Party's most important five-yearly policy meetings last month, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his priority of higher productivity, largely through investment in high-tech industry and innovation, to achieve his goal of doubling per capita income by 2035.

While few dispute the need for higher productivity, some economists worry that Xi Jinping's emphasis on manufacturing investment at a time of weak household demand will create overcapacity in factories and distort labor markets.

The surge in exports also heightens tensions with trading partners such as the United States and the EU, which have imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other measures against Chinese products.

The trend has propelled China's economy into its longest disinflationary cycle since the 1990s. Second-quarter nominal GDP growth, which reflects the value of goods and services produced, fell below 4% for the second time since the end of the pandemic.

“For several quarters, nominal GDP growth in China has been lower than GDP growth in the United States, something I never thought I would see in my 20-year career,” Andrew Batson, director of China research at Gavekal, said at a seminar in Beijing.

China's economy struggles to return to strong growth after pandemic

In the short term, economists believe that if China implements the stimulus plans already announced, it should be able to meet its 5% annual growth target for 2024.

Local authorities consumed only about 40% of the annual quota of 3.9 trillion yuan ($547 billion) of local government special-purpose bonds, which are used to supplement spending, between January and mid-July, compared with more than 60% over the same period in 2023, according to Lisheng Wang, China economist at Goldman Sachs.

Investors are also eyeing fiscal stimulus measures to boost consumption, such as a program to help households upgrade their appliances, said Si Fu, China portfolio strategist at Goldman Sachs. But they remain cautious about the impact of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which could lead to increased trade protectionism if Donald Trump is re-elected, as well as signs of a slowing U.S. economy, which could weigh on external demand.

“We are seeing increased focus on consumption, but real estate remains a priority,” Fu said. Exports are a bright spot, but people are starting to consider the potential risk of tariffs.

China boosts manufacturing investment as real estate sector loses steam

Analysts, however, do not expect Beijing to launch large, unanticipated stimulus measures. China's central bank has eased monetary policy, but it is constrained by the wide interest rate gap between the U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S., which could lead to capital outflows. If the Fed cuts rates, China could have room to cut them further.

Academics argue that more fundamental structural changes are needed if China is to unleash the true potential of its household purchasing power.

In his speech, People's Bank of China adviser Huang warned that the Japanese-style deflation trap posed a risk to China. He advocated focusing on achieving 2-3 percent inflation, changing the policy of heavy investment and low consumption, and giving money directly to the people, a radical idea as Xi Jinping has warned against the European-style welfare system.

Chart showing the annual rate of household consumption and investment in China from 2018 to 2024

Michael Pettis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that without policies to increase the share of households in China's economy, efforts to subsidize leisure industries or consumer goods would not work.

After years of supply-side consumption upgrading, consumption in China remains as low as ever, he wrote on social media platform X.

But while cadres may issue such warnings in Beidaihe, few expect Xi to radically change course and divert funds from his strategy of transforming China into a self-reliant technology superpower.

GDP growth is lower than it could be, but… GDP growth is not the end all be all, Gavekals Batson said, describing the government's thinking.

The sectors of the economy that the government is prioritizing as part of this long-term strategy are doing quite well, he added. Exports continue to reach new highs. Manufacturing investment is increasing, the technical capabilities of Chinese companies are improving… So there is a real case for what you might call strategic patience.

The most important question, he said, is whether the environment that made this strategy possible, which absorbed Chinese exports, could persist indefinitely. As recent market turmoil and questions about the strength of the U.S. economy have shown, favorable conditions can quickly disappear.

Additional reporting by Wenjie Ding in Beijing

