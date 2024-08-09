Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi's remand extended by 11 days | World News





Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala jail for over a year. (Photo: Reuters)

4 minutes reading Last updated: Aug 09, 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

An accountability court has extended the remand of jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by 11 days in the new Toshakhana corruption case, media reported on Friday.

The hearing, presided over by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, took place on Thursday in the makeshift courtroom set up in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, The Express Tribune reported.

Judge Rana approved the extension of the former first couple's remand for 11 days after the expiry of their 10-day physical remand in the new Toshakhana corruption case.

Khan, 71, has been in Adiala jail for over a year after being convicted in several cases. His wife, Bibi, 49, is also imprisoned with him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the accused had cooperated with the investigation team only twice during the previous 10 days of remand. The anti-graft watchdog has sought an additional 14 days of physical custody to complete the investigation.

However, after hearing the arguments, the court granted an 11-day extension to the remand and adjourned the hearing till August 19, the report said.

Khan and Bibi have already spent 24 days in pre-trial detention in the new Toshakhana corruption case.

In this case, the NAB has accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from Toshakhana and selling it in violation of laws.

Toshakhana is a repository where gifts given to government officials by foreign representatives are kept.

In accordance with the rules of Toshakhana, gifts and other materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The NAB filed a fresh Toshakhana case against the couple hours after a district and sessions court quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case last month.

The court's brief order said the two men should be released immediately unless they are wanted in other cases.

After Thursday's hearing, Khan told reporters that the ruling coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party would collapse in two months.

“These fools do not understand that this government has no more than two months to stay in power. It will collapse in two months,” he said, according to the report.

“I have a lot of time (at my disposal), but they (the leaders) are short of time,” he added.

Khan said he would not make a deal with the powers no matter how long the government kept him behind bars: “A deal is made by someone who has committed a crime. I have no money stashed abroad and I do not own any property outside the country,” he said.

“I have filed all the cases against me and will continue to file more cases. The aim of the cases filed against me and my wife was to break the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). (The) NAB has filed four cases against me for Toshakhana gifts,” he added.

Khan also said he had not apologised for the May 9 riots, which erupted after Pakistan Rangers arrested him from the Islamabad High Court premises during his appearance in a corruption case.

“I have not offered an unconditional apology. For 12 months I have been saying that the CCTV footage [of May 9 incidents] “should be released,” he said.

“If it shows that PTI workers were involved in riots, I will apologise, expel them from the party and ensure that they are punished. Am I crazy to tell my people to attack the army?” he added.

Khan faces more than 200 cases and has been convicted in several of them.

Although the former cricketer-turned-politician was granted bail or his conviction was overturned, he has not been released.

(Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: Aug 09, 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-wife-bushra-bibi-s-remand-extended-by-11-days-124080900434_1.html

