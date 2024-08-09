PM Modi to unveil new crop varieties developed by ICAR-CPCRI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch two new varieties of coconut and two varieties of cocoa developed by ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod on Sunday (August 11, 2024). The unveiling will take place at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex. Among the 109 crop varieties unveiled, the Prime Minister will showcase two coconut varieties Kalpa Suvarna and Kalpa Shatabdi and two cocoa varieties VTL CH1 and VTL CH2. According to Shyama Prasad, Public Relations Officer, ICAR-CPCRI, Kalpa Suvarna is a high-yielding dwarf coconut variety characterised by its green, oblong fruits containing tender, sweet coconut water and high-quality copra. It flowers early, within 30-36 months of planting and produces 108-130 nuts per palm every year. It is suitable for the production of tender coconut water and copra and is recommended for cultivation in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kalpa Shatabdi, a tall coconut variety, produces large fruits. It consists of greenish-yellow fruits with a substantial volume of tender nut water (612 ml) and a high copra content (273 g). The variety produces 105 to 148 nuts per palm per year and is suitable for the same regions as Kalpa Suvarna. In the cocoa category, VTLCH-1 hybrid is an early and stable variety with medium canopy, ideal for high density plantations under the shade of areca and coconut trees. It offers a dry bean yield of 1.5 to 2.5 kg per tree per year with beans of international quality. The variety is resistant to black pod rot and tea bug and tolerates low water stress. It is recommended for Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The VTLCH-2 hybrid, also an early and high-yielding variety, is resistant to black pod rot and is suitable for planting in areca and coconut plantations. Its dry bean yields and processing values ​​are similar to those of VTLCH-1, but it can also be grown in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, in addition to Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

