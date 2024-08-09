Destitute Conservatives Are in the Danger Zone, But Could Trump Help Them Avoid Obliteration?

Decades of experience show that when political parties lose power in the UK, they stay out for a long time. No party has won an election immediately after losing it since Margaret Thatcher's Conservatives in 1979.

His conservative heirs are seeking to reverse that trend. In the current leadership election, each candidate claims to be able to return the party to power in a single term, despite the magnitude of their defeat last month.

By historical standards the challenge is enormous, said Deltapoll's Joe Twyman, noting that the Conservatives are far behind where Labour were in the 2019 election.

But he added that big swings in public opinion could give the Conservatives hope, saying: “If the last ten years of British politics have taught us anything, it is that nothing can be ruled out.” The last election, and much of the data leading up to it, shows that people are more politically fickle today than they have ever been.

Party insiders and academic experts say the Conservatives need two things: to regain their reputation for competence and to explain to voters what they really stand for after the policy shifts of the Rishi Sunak era.

“It's not just about offering an alternative plan,” Twyman said. “People have to buy into it and believe that you can be competent, that you can be trusted, and that's where the Conservatives have really done themselves a disservice.

But David Jeffery, a political historian at the University of Liverpool, warned: “You can only trust parties if you know what they're going to deliver, and to know what they're going to deliver you have to know their ideological position, you have to know what they believe.” He suggested that the incumbent leader had failed to project a sense of genuine conservatism to win over right-wing voters, leaving the party in a dangerous position: with first-past-the-post voting, they were just percentage points away from complete electoral defeat.

David Gauke, a former minister who left the Conservatives over Brexit but has now rejoined following the general election result, has called for a radical modernisation programme to save the party.

He said I :The Conservative Party faces huge challenges. Its image is tarnished, its most prominent figures are widely unpopular and it is associated with policies like Brexit that are widely seen as having failed. What support it has left is concentrated among older voters who will not be around for many more general elections.

Radical modernisation is needed before the British are prepared to give him another chance to govern. The centre-right has an important place in British politics, but for the Conservative Party to thrive again it must regain a reputation for integrity and competence.

Mr Gaukes' warnings about the ageing demographic of Tory supporters are echoed by others. One Tory source said of the volunteers the party relies on: “The average age of these people is really high, we can't get people to come. Getting young people excited and interested is a huge challenge.”

Some are pinning their hopes on a new leader to refresh the party and help it reconnect with voters. Dame Andrea Jenkyns, who was a minister under Boris Johnson but lost her seat in the general election, has called for a committed right-winger to sweep away the state’s economy and net-zero policies, saying: “It’s about competence, but also finding someone who can connect with the public, because Rishi couldn’t do that. We need someone who’s a bit of a daredevil and who can stand up for the British public.”

She rejected any suggestion that a move to the right could alienate centrist voters, pointing out that the party had already retreated in its old strongholds where the Lib Dems had made big gains. We have lost people in the Red Wall and the Blue Wall, so they need to wake up and smell the coffee, Dame Andrea said.

The presence of a rival party to the right of the Conservatives, Reform UK, which won 14% of the vote in the election, is a factor that experts say makes the Conservatives' task more difficult than in previous periods of disarray. Some commentators say it presents them with an impossible choice.

Dr Jeffery warned that appropriating or ignoring the right could lead to disaster, saying: “You see how the centre-right parties are responding to the populist radical right across Europe, and accommodation doesn’t work because you can never outsmart reform. Equally, ignoring their concerns and the issues they raise doesn’t work either because if you ignore the things that make voters vote for reform, you don’t give them a reason to come back.”

Tim Bale, of Queen Mary University of London, added: “They are likely to learn lessons that fit their backgrounds.” [prejudices] He suggested taking inspiration from how Sir Keir Starmer turned Labour around after the 2019 election, not heading for the ideological hills but returning to the

The Tories' problems go beyond their choice of leader, insisted Sir Robert Buckland, another veteran Conservative who lost his seat in the general election after 14 years in the House of Commons. I :The leadership race is not as important as people think. It is not the defining feature of the Conservative Party's renaissance.

Sir Robert called for an overhaul of policy-making and behind-the-scenes organisation, saying: “There is no doubt that the party is not fit or effective. Our vote was spectacularly ineffective this time, and we need to understand why.” He suggested that the next leader should focus on these issues rather than the 2029 general election and even consider stepping down halfway through the parliament, once the internal reform work is complete. “I really don’t think this leadership election is being viewed through the prism of whether candidate A or candidate B is going to be the next prime minister,” the former minister said.

James Price, who was a senior adviser at Conservative headquarters at the start of Mr Sunak’s term, joined calls for an overhaul of the campaign machine. He said: “As good Tories know, change can often lead to problems, but it is clear to anyone without a vested interest that the party centre and its voluntary wing are not fit for purpose: winning elections and making more Tories. Reshaping the party’s structures to take advantage of new technologies and new campaign methods should be an immediate priority for the new leader.”

Pollster Mr Twyman echoed the view that the leadership election may prove less important to the party's future than some believe. He also believes other well-known figures, not involved in the current race, could end up playing influential roles.

The Conservatives have done enormous damage to their image in recent years, and it will be interesting to see how much a leader can change that, he said. And I think the role of people like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage will also be interesting: will they try to become, or even by default, strange kingmakers or queens in that role?

A new leader may bring you some talking points, but I think it's unlikely you'll get a turning point in the near future.

But given the volatility of British politics in recent years, the Conservatives must be prepared to seize any opportunities that come their way, including the outcome of the US election in November.

Mr Twyman said: “If Kamala Harris, for example, wins the election, the alliance between two progressive former prosecutors could mean a new, special and strong relationship between our two countries, which would be very welcome for Keir Starmer.” Conversely, a Trump victory could damage the relationship between our two countries and lead to a real indifference to that relationship, while encouraging conservatives to adopt a more Trumpian stance on issues that could also have an impact.