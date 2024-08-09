Giant pandas make public debut on historic day at San Diego Zoo

The ceremony was attended by Gavin Newsomgovernor of CaliforniaHis Excellency Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the united states; Toni G. Atkins, California State Senator; Si Ping, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Wildlife Conservation Association; Todd Gloriamayor of San Diego; and other American and Chinese dignitaries and civic leaders. The event included a special Chinese musical and artistic performance and the reveal of an original artwork by Shepard Fairey created to celebrate the occasion.

“We are delighted to introduce you Yun Chuan And Xin Bao to the world,” said Paul BaribaultPresident and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “Visitors will have the opportunity to visit these remarkable giant pandas, be inspired by their importance, learn about all we are doing to conserve them alongside our trusted Chinese partners, and join us in helping protect their future.”

“Last November, President Xi Jinping announced in San Francisco that China “China stands ready to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation,” said His Excellency Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to Washington. the united states. “The arrival of Yun Chuan And Xin Bao In San Diego “As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, a clear and important message has been sent: China-US cooperation on panda conservation will not cease, our people-to-people exchanges and subnational cooperation will not stop, and once the door of China-US friendship is opened, it will not close.”

“Welcoming these national treasures to the San Diego Zoo is a proud moment for California which reflects our strong partnership base with China “on a multitude of issues, from climate action to economic development,” the governor said Gavin Newsom“By working with our international partners to protect this iconic wildlife, we can achieve remarkable results in conservation and cultural exchange, benefiting our communities and the planet.”

Yun Chuan is a five-year-old male, identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose. His mother, ZhenZhen (jen jen), was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007. Xin Bao is a four-year-old female, most recognizable by her large, round face and large, fluffy ears.

Since their arrival in late June, the two partners have been acclimating to their new home, the redeveloped Panda Ridge. Four times the size of the pandas’ previous habitat, the newly renovated and expanded Panda Ridge is inspired by the breathtaking, lush landscapes in and around the giant pandas’ natural habitats. Sichuan, Gansu And Shaanxi provinces in China.

An original portrait commemorating the importance of the arrival of the giant pandas San Diego was created by CaliforniaShepard Fairey, a London-based artist best known for creating the former president Barack Obama The iconic poster from the 2008 “Hope” campaign was unveiled at the event. Entitled “Friendship Across the Earth,” the portrait features Bai Yun, the beloved panda who has lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than 20 years, with the words Majesty, Respect and Conservation alongside graphic representations of the globe and motifs of bamboo and flowers. Bai Yun was chosen to celebrate the importance of her legacy in giant panda conservation and to represent a bridge to the next generation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the conservation partnership between the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. This collaboration has significantly advanced giant panda conservation, leading to the species’ downlisting from endangered to vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016. Efforts include the development of a giant panda milk formula and other neonatal conservation techniques that have dramatically increased nursery-raised cub survival from less than 10 percent to more than 90 percent, as well as advanced breeding techniques and the contribution of valuable expertise to efforts by Chinese scientists to track wild giant pandas in the Foping National Nature Reserve using GPS technology. The ongoing collaboration aims to further improve the health and resilience of giant panda populations, particularly the most vulnerable and isolated groups.

Starting today, there are three ways to experience giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo. Visitors can get a complimentary timed giant panda ticket upon arrival at the zoo to skip the line, join the line at Panda Ridge, or make reservations for an exclusive, early morning panda walking tour. Advance reservations are currently being accepted for the walking tour. Learn more at Yun Chuan And Xin Baoand how to discover them, are available on sdzwa.org/pandasgeants.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance would like to thank our donors for their continued support, especially Kenneth C. Griffin And Peng ZhaoWe are grateful for their leadership donations, which inspire others to join them in supporting panda conservation in San Diego and around the world. In recognition of their gifts, we are pleased to name one of Panda Ridge’s habitats in their honor.

About the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a leading conservation nonprofit, ignites passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships. Through wildlife care, scientific expertise and collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. Each year, the Alliance reaches more than 1 billion people, in person at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and virtually in 150 countries through media channels, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programs at children’s hospitals in 14 countries. Wildlife Allies members, donors and guests make success possible.

