PM Modi urges citizens to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a 'mass movement' | India News





Prime Minister Modi also urged everyone to change their profile picture on social media. (Photo: PTI)

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation's citizens to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a mass movement by hoisting the national flag at home. By changing his social media profile picture to 'Tricolour', Prime Minister Modi further urged everyone to change their profile picture to the same. Sharing a link, PM Modi also asked everyone to share their selfies with the national flag while celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. One can submit their selfies on the website – https://harghartiranga.com In a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, “As we approach Independence Day this year, let’s make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement once again. I am changing my profile picture and invite you all to join me in celebrating our tricolour by doing the same. And yes, share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com.” The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) will launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the country from August 11. The ruling party at the Centre will also organise Tiranga Yatra from August 11 to 14. During this period, the national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop and office. A cleaning drive will also be conducted. At the 112th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi appealed to all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on homes, offices and shops. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign that is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The idea behind this initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about the Indian national flag. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only contributed to taking India forward so far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within themselves the power and potential to realise Prime Minister Modi’s vision of enabling India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: August 09, 2024 | 10:23 AM EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/pm-modi-urges-citizens-to-make-har-ghar-tiranga-a-mass-movement-124080900263_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos