Politics
This is why the welfare cap would never have worked
The Conservatives' proposed removal of the cap may not have as much impact as one might think, as retirees would have had to pay thousands of dollars anyway.
August 9, 2024 6:00 a.m.(Updated 06:03)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she would save $1 billion by scrapping a Conservative plan to cap the amount Britons pay for healthcare in retirement.
But I'm very skeptical that the cap would have had a significant impact anyway.
The promise was originally announced in September 2021 by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that no eligible person should pay more than $86,000 for personal care in their lifetime, while care home costs averaged more than $40,000 a year. So it seemed like a generous promise. Unfortunately, it wasn’t true.
One of the major omissions from the plan was that nursing home accommodation costs are not capped. It only applies to the cost of care as part of the total costs, excluding heating, laundry, cleaning and food costs for accommodation.
These hotel fees were outside the cap. The government never revealed how much these fees would be when the cap began to be implemented, initially scheduled for October 2023, then delayed to October 2025.
But when the cap was first proposed in 2011, it was set to be $230 a week. Inflation alone would push that amount to nearly $350 by 2025, and if that amount increased with the minimum wage, it would be well over $600 on $31,000 a year.
These hotel fees should be paid by residents for the rest of their lives.
All that remained was the cost of care. But even that would not be taken into account in calculating the ceiling. The amount taken into account would only be the cost of care that the municipality is willing to pay. That is about 50 percent less than the actual amount that institutions charge those who finance their own care.
Calculations done in 2022 indicated that by the time the cap was reached, residents would typically have paid nearly double the $86,000 cap in additional care and hotel costs.
It would take four years to reach that figure, but since the life expectancy of people living in a house is only two and a half years, most people would never reach that level.
Even those who reach that cap would still have to pay hundreds of pounds a week in hotel costs for the rest of their lives.
Under Johnson, the cost was to be partly covered by a new Health and Social Care Levy, initially 1.25% above National Insurance contributions. However, this was scrapped six months after it came into force by the infamous Truss/Kwarteng mini-budget.
When Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt took back control, they did not reintroduce the tax and delayed the plan to cut care costs until October 2025. Reeves has now abandoned it, saying it would save $1.1 billion over the six months from October 2025 to March 2026.
Funding care is a complex issue. It costs around $20 billion a year and just over four in ten residents pay their own way, with the remainder almost entirely covered by local authorities and means-tested residents.
In England, people are stripped of all their income except $30.15 a week and, ultimately, all their savings except $14,250, the personal expenses allowance, which is the amount that people receiving care and assistance arranged by the local authority in a nursing home are expected to need as a minimum for their personal expenses.
One solution would be to make it free for all, like the NHS, and pay for it probably through new or higher taxes.
Another solution is to use the accumulated value of the homes of people in care. Currently, the value of a home owned by a resident is not taken into account as long as their spouse, partner or other family members live there. Generally, only an empty home is taken into account. But contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to sell it before the owner dies.
In England, care home bills are being raised by what is known as a deferred payment agreement that councils must enter into if the resident requests it. Extending this deferred payment system to the value of the home, even if a spouse or other people live there, would give councils more money to pay for care. The losers would be the heirs, often the children of residents.
Whatever the method, the political problems are enormous. Theresa May had to reverse her idea of an income tax like those applied in Japan and Germany for the over-40s when the press called it a dementia tax. Taking the value of an occupied house would be decried by some newspapers as a way of forcing old people to sell the house they live in even if that never happened.
So the government has found a third option: a royal commission. Its name, terms, chair, members and timetable have not been announced. But it could well prepare them for when graduation becomes an Olympic sport in 2028.
