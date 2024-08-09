China's falling growth is a sign of worsening global economic problems

Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about slowing economic growth and the risk that the economy will fail to meet the official 5% target, a situation that is beginning to have serious repercussions on the global economy.

A young couple walks near office buildings in Beijing's central business district, March 2, 2024. [AP Photo/Andy Wong]

At a meeting last week, the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cited insufficient demand and called on the government to take measures to stimulate the economy, including through increased consumer spending.

The Politburo, headed by President Xi Jinping, said economic policies should focus more on benefiting the people and promoting consumption. It is necessary to increase people's income through multiple channels.

The statement, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency, contrasts sharply with the one adopted at the third plenum of the CPC Central Committee held earlier this month. It emphasized the development of high-quality productive forces, the expansion of high-tech industries, the need for recovery and increasing consumption was barely mentioned.

The third plenum ignored calls from Chinese and international economists for increased domestic spending, despite recent data that have highlighted the need for such measures if the official growth rate target is to be met.

The second-quarter data showed an annualized growth rate of 4.7%, down from 5% in the previous three months. This was the weakest growth rate in five months.

The survey then showed that Chinese manufacturing activity fell in July for the third straight month. The official purchasing managers' index came in at 49.4, down from 49.5 in June. A PMI of 50 marks the boundary between expansion and contraction.

The non-manufacturing PMI was in expansion territory, coming in at 50.2 but below the 50.5 level recorded in June.

The central bank has taken steps to revive the economy, with interest rate cuts and limited stimulus from the finance ministry. These include a scrappage scheme, under which people receive subsidies when they trade in their old cars and appliances for new ones. But these measures appear to have had little effect.

The Politburo's call to focus on consumer spending has been welcomed by commentators, but is being taken with a grain of salt as concrete measures have yet to be spelled out.

In financial circles this is not considered to be of great importance.

Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale, told Bloomberg that the Politburo's commitment to trying to boost consumption was a good move, but lacked specifics.

Policymakers may continue to focus on better service offerings to boost consumer demand. They don't seem to be thinking about anything unconventional, which is needed to revive fragile investor confidence, she said.

Analysts at Gavekal Dragonomics, which specializes in China research, commented that economic policy and growth in China have again disappointed broadly, with demand losing momentum as attempts at fiscal stimulus, a property bailout and a reform agenda have failed to gain traction.

The government's main priority remains its industrial policy focused on manufacturing and technology.

They said there was a risk that China would miss its growth target this year due to weak demand.

Xi Jinping's goal is to expand China's industrial capacity. But in a context of weak domestic demand, this means that the increased production must be sold on global markets.

As a result, exports are increasing. More than $900 billion worth of goods were exported in the second quarter, compared to $800 billion in the first three months of the year and 50% more than before the pandemic.

However, the export exit has encountered an obstacle: the imposition of tariff measures as part of a campaign led by the United States and increasingly joined by Europe.

The Xi regime’s decision to focus on high-tech production and development is aimed at steering the economy onto a higher growth trajectory. This shift has been made because reliance on real estate and infrastructure development, which has accounted for up to 30% of GDP in the past, is no longer sustainable as it only increases already high debt levels.

Even without the hurdles of tariffs and other restrictions, the new direction won't take long to come to fruition. In the meantime, China's economy still relies heavily on small factories producing consumer goods such as clothing, furniture and toys.

But these industries, which have been a major source of employment, are facing problems, as highlighted in a recent major article in The Financial Times (FT) which described low-tech manufacturers as hanging on by their fingernails.

These factories now increasingly face weak orders from Western buyers, trade restrictions in overseas markets and growing competition from rival hubs, particularly Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as Bangladesh and India, he said.

The article quotes comments from Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

China remains the behemoth in labor-intensive goods, he added. But in the face of competition from lower-cost rivals, these industries are hanging on by their fingertips.

The footwear sector was cited as an example, with China's share of the global footwear market having declined by 10 percentage points over the past decade.

The weak growth of the global economy is taking its toll on many small Chinese factories. The manager of a synthetic fabric manufacturer said orders from foreign buyers had declined since the end of the pandemic and that in his industry, the situation was worse each year than the last.

The economic slowdown in China, particularly the collapse of the real estate and construction market, is in turn affecting the global economy, with a significant drop in demand for essential raw materials.

According to Sabrin Chowdury, head of commodities analysis at BMI, as reported by the FT, sentiment towards commodities is really bad and the outlook is definitely weak in the coming months as hopes on China start to fade altogether.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest miner, reported that demand for steel from China's real estate sector had fallen 30% from its 2020 peak. Chinese demand for copper, often cited as an indicator of the strength of the global economy, was at a 13-year low in June.

China's economic woes highlight the deteriorating trend in the global economy as a whole. Growth in the eurozone, particularly in Germany, is stagnating, as is Japan, and there are growing signs that the US economy's boom is coming to an end and could slip into recession.