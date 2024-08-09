'Conditional apology': PML-N leaders reject Imran's offer – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N leaders, rejecting former prime minister Imran Khan's offer to tender a conditional apology, leading to any reconciliation with the military establishment, over the May 9 events, have insisted that the PTI founder should be punished for orchestrating the violent episode.

They say Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan should not be pardoned even if he seeks an apology for the May 9 riots. Khan had on Wednesday offered to apologise, provided the involvement of PTI supporters in the violence is proven.

Reacting to Khan's offer, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Thursday said the mastermind of the May 9 incidents was seeking forgiveness.

The man who once said he would not grant anyone unaffiliated refugee status is now begging for mercy. Even if Imran Khan tries to clear his name, the dark stains on his reputation cannot be erased, she said.

The minister alleged that Mr Khan had incited people to violence and manipulated their minds. These unfortunate individuals had burnt the statues of our national heroes, she said.

Ms Bokhari added that on the day of Imran Khan's arrest, his top aides had urged people to take to the streets. The day after his arrest, Imran Khan himself admitted that the public had reacted to his arrest, she added.

She said that under the leadership of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mehmoodur Rashid, the party activists attacked the house of Lahore Corps Commanders while Hassaan Niazi (Imran's nephew) burnt the uniform of the Corps Commanders. At the time of attack on the Corps Commander's house, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Rani Khan (Imran's sisters) were present, she claimed.

She said that video evidence of attacks on military installations and offices of sensitive agencies was available. Courts do not even accept unconditional apology, how come the people of Pakistan are accepting conditional apology for burning the statues of martyrs, asked Ms. Bokhari.

PML-N leader Javed Latif said that if Imran Khan was not punished due to international pressure, the nation would not forgive him.

He said Khan still had his sympathisers in the institutions, alleging that the network of former CJP Saqib Nisar and former ISI chief Faiz Hamid was still in place.

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry also called for Mr Khan to be punished.

Published in Dawn, August 9, 2024

