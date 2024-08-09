All mining must have environmental recovery





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said every mine must have one nursery or sow plant seeds. According to the President, the existence mine is a step to maintain environmental conditions. “So I often say that all mines must have one nurseryenvironmental restoration, forest rehabilitation must be concern from the Ministry of Forests, I always pass it on,” said Jokowi after attending the submission of TORA decree and review of LIKE 2 Expo festival at JCC, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (9/8/2024). Also read: Jokowi congratulates Rizki Juliansyah on winning Olympic gold The Head of State stressed that the mining and energy sectors have a significant impact on the environment. If it is mismanaged, it will be detrimental to the country. “If the environment cannot be preserved, the biggest impact will be on our quality of life, whether in the form of disease, drought, and then food pressure, I think this is what should be a common concern,” Jokowi said. Earlier, President Joko Widodo had asked mineral and coal mining entrepreneurs to build nurseries. This obligation is governed by Presidential Regulation Number 77 of 2024 concerning the acceleration of the development and management of nursery facilities in commercial mineral and coal mining activities, which was signed on Monday (8/05/2024). Also read: Jokowi mandates mining companies to build nurseries This obligation takes into account the fact that the activities of mining companies have an impact on the environment. It is therefore necessary to balance it with accelerated revegetation. For revegetation, accelerated efforts are needed to build and manage nurseries by the mining business entity.

